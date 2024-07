Moatasem Abdullah (Abu Dhabi)

Al Jazira Club has officially announced the signing of coach Hussein Ammouta to lead the technical management of the “Pride of Abu Dhabi” during the next season, after signing a two-season contract until 2026.

Amouta and his assistant staff arrived in Abu Dhabi on Saturday evening, before signing and officially announcing the contract today, in the presence of Jamal Al Nuaimi, CEO of Al Jazira Group.

Amouta, 54, leads a Moroccan coaching staff in the technical supervision of Al Jazira, which includes Aziz Lakraoui, the former coach of the Rachid Bernoussi club, in the position of “assistant coach”, alongside Rachid Rouki, the former coach of the Mohammedia youth, Hicham Al Idrissi as the goalkeeper coach, and Hassan Al Loudari as the physical trainer.

Amouta’s journey with the “Pride of Abu Dhabi” begins through the preparatory camp for the new season, scheduled in Spain, which begins next Sunday.

Amouta had previously played in the UAE League as a professional player in Sharjah during the 2002-2003 season, during which the “King” was crowned with the President’s Cup title, before moving to the Qatari League.

Amouta achieved remarkable success in his last coaching station with the Jordanian national team, after leading the “Nashama” to the 2023 Asian Cup final, and qualifying for the third round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.