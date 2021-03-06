Mounir Rahmeh (Dubai)

Al-Jazira maintained its lead in the Arab Gulf League, with a draw with Shabab Al-Ahly 1-1 this evening «Saturday», in an exciting match, especially in the second half, which witnessed in stoppage time the return of Al-Jazira with a draw, during which the Brazilian Eduardo advanced in the 60th minute in favor of the guests, Before Milos equalized the score in the 92nd minute.

And «Pride of Abu Dhabi» raised its score to 41 points, and «Al Fursan» advanced to fourth place with 33 points.

The start of the match was modest, and the two teams did not provide the expected performance, and serious offensive opportunities and scoring attempts were absent from both sides. Playing in the middle of the field was limited to the great reservation, and the focus on defensive organization, which made the first half a pleasure.

The excitement came in the second half, specifically in the 60th minute, when the Brazilian Eduardo scored the first goal for Shabab Al-Ahly. In injury time, Milos Kosanovic equalized and each team settled with a point.

In the rest of the opening day of “Round 19”, Al Ain drew 1-1 with Al Wasl, as Caio opened the scoring for “Al Zaeem” in the 55th minute, with Laba’s header prepared in front of him inside the area, and he shot it into the net, while Al Waslawi’s response was not too late. Ronaldo Mendes equalized in the 59th minute, with a shot fired from outside the area. Al-Banafsaj raised his score to 31 points in sixth place, and Al-Wasl raised his score to 29 points in seventh place.

In the Kalba-Baniyas match, Al-Samawi rose to the “Al Wasfa” temporarily, after defeating the “Tigers” with two goals, and reaching “Point 39”, where he snatched three valuable points through Argentine Suarez and Nicholas Khomenis, in the 74th and 79th minutes.

Hatta revived his hopes in the struggle to escape from the relegation, after he won a precious 1-0 victory over Fujairah, to raise the «hurricane» its score to 8 points, two points ahead of the twelfth «wolves» by 10 points, and only one point temporarily for Ajman Thirteenth «9 points”. The match saw Hatta’s Dostonbeek Khamdamov exit with a red card in the 73rd minute, and yet Hatta managed to score from a penalty kick that was successfully executed by Brazilian Jonatas in the 85th minute.