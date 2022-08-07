The establishment of a ceasefire in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is frustrated due to the demands of the Islamic Jihad radical group (an organization banned in the Russian Federation) to Egypt, which acts as a mediator. This was announced on August 7 by the TV channel Al Jazeera.

According to the TV channel, “Islamic Jihad” demands from Egypt guarantees for its prisoners and an end to Israeli aggression.

It is noted that Cairo continues to maintain contacts with the two conflicting parties in order to contain the situation and stop the escalation of the conflict.

Earlier Sunday, Reuters reported that Israel agreed to a truce proposed by Egyptian mediators in the Gaza Strip. The agency also noted that a truce will be declared in Gaza on August 7 at 20:00 local time (coincides with Moscow time).

Later that day, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid announced the final stages of the military operation “Dawn”, directed against the group “Islamic Jihad”. He noted that her goals were achieved.

Israel launched a military operation on 5 August. On that day, the Defense Army of the Jewish state carried out strikes on the Gaza Strip, and a special situation was declared in the border areas in the rear of Israel.

As a result of the Israeli operation, one of the commanders of Islamic Jihad, Taysir al-Jabari, who commanded the military wing of the al-Quds Brigades in the northern part of the enclave, was eliminated. It was also reported that another high-ranking commander of the radical Palestinian movement, a member of the military council and commander of the southern region, Khaled Saeed Mansour, was eliminated.

According to the latest information from the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian enclave, as a result of Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, the death toll has risen to 41 people, including 15 children and 4 women. A day earlier, 24 dead and 203 injured were reported.

The Israel Defense Forces, in turn, noted that civilians were killed in Jabaliya in the north of the Gaza Strip due to the unsuccessful launch of a rocket by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group.

The Palestinians, as part of a currently suspended peace process with Israel, are demanding that future borders between the two sovereign states follow lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territory.

They hope to create their own state on the West Bank of the Jordan River and in the Gaza Strip, and they want to make East Jerusalem their capital. Israel refuses to return to the 1967 borders and divide Jerusalem.