According to the Israel Defense Forces, images recovered from a laptop prove the role of a journalist at the head of the extremist group

The Israeli army presented this Sunday (Feb 11, 2024) images showing a journalist from Al Jazeera – Qatar's state newspaper – participating in military activities with members of the extremist group Hamas. The photos were disclosed by Lieutenant Colonel Avichay Adraee, IDF (Israel Defense Forces) spokesperson in Arabic.

According to the Israeli military, the man in the photos is journalist Muhammad Samir Muhammad Wishah. He is appointed commander of Hamas' anti-armor missile squadron. “In the morning, Al-Jazeera journalist, in the afternoon Hamas terrorist”says Adraee's publication.

According to the Israeli army, the images were found on a laptop taken from a Hamas camp after an IDF operation.

“Who knows how many details we will reveal about the presence of other terrorists in journalistic garb in the near future.”says the end of the publication.



reproduction/Avichay Adraee – 11.feb.2024 (via X)

See the images released by the Israeli army: