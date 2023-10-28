The image of Waerl Dahdouh with his grandson in his arms has gone around the world. The Al Jazeera journalist lost his entire family in an Israeli airstrike that killed at least 25 people. Now, the communicator has decided to return to work to continue reporting on the war.

Waerl Dahdouh cried uncontrollably on television when he learned live that his wife, his 15-year-old son, his 7-year-old daughter and a grandson had died. Al Jazeera claims that other members of Dahdouh’s family were also killed in the attack. This network did not accuse Israel of the attack on Wael Dahdouh’s family. There was also no immediate comment from the Israeli army on this attack, which according to Al Jazeera affected an area in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in central Gaza.

⭕️ LIVE: Family members of Al Jazeera Arabic Gaza corresponding to Wael Dahdouh killed in an Israeli strike, including his wife, son and daughter. https://t.co/3qo1DkcpCr — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) October 25, 2023

The ordeal of Palestinian journalists



Forced to flee Israeli bombings in Gaza City, hundreds of Palestinian journalists cover the war between the Islamist movement Hamas and Israel in terrible conditions and risking their lives. Some work for local media and others for the international press. But everyone suffers the same ordeal to practice their profession. The newsrooms are now in tents set up in the courtyard of a hospital. At night they are transformed into rest rooms.

According to their union, at least 22 journalists have died in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war, triggered by an unprecedented attack on Israel launched by Hamas on October 7 from this narrow territory.