Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, a well-known reporter for the Arab channel Al Jazeera, was killed this morning when gunfights broke out between the Israeli army and armed Palestinian fighters. At the time, she was reporting clashes around the city of Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Abu Akleh reported on a raid on a refugee camp near Jenin. She was shot in the head during a confrontation between the Israeli army and armed Palestinian fighters, Palestinian authorities said. Two other journalists were said to have been injured. It concerns a producer for Al Jazeera and a journalist for a Palestinian newspaper.

A photographer from the French news agency AFP was on the scene when Abu Akleh died. It confirms that the 51-year-old woman was shot dead by Israeli soldiers and reports that she was wearing a press vest. The Israeli military has said journalists may have been hit by shots fired from Palestinians. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid says he regrets the death of Abu Akleh and offers to start a joint investigation with the Palestinian authorities. See also Due to blunder with figures, farmers wrongly on the list of largest emitters: 'Very careless'

Responsibility

Al Jazeera calls on the international community to hold Israel responsible for Abu Akleh’s death. “In a blatant murder, in violation of international laws and standards, the Israeli occupation forces in cold blood killed the correspondent of Al Jazeera in Palestine,” the Qatar-based broadcaster said in a statement. The Palestinian authorities speak of an ‘execution’.

A cameraman at the hospital where Shireen Abu Akleh was brought in © REUTERS

