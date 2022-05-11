An Al Jazeera journalist was killed in an attack on the West Bank on Wednesday. That reports the news channel itself† Shireen Abu Akleh, a well-known Palestinian reporter, was working in the occupied city of Jenin when she was struck by one or more bullets. The 51-year-old died in hospital shortly afterwards.

According to the AP news agency, video images of the incident show that Abu Akleh is wearing a vest with ‘press’ on it. Another Palestinian journalist working for the Jerusalem newspaper Al-Quds was injured.

According to Al Jazeera and the Palestinian authorities, Israel is responsible for the death of the Palestinian. The Qatar-based broadcaster calls on the international community to hold the Israeli armed forces “responsible for the deliberate attack and killing of our colleague”.

The Israeli army will invoke self-defense on Wednesday. His forces would have come under fire, after which they would have fired back. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid does call the death of the journalist “sad” on Wednesday morning. In a message on Twitter On Wednesday, he offered the Palestinians to jointly investigate her death. “Journalists need to be protected in conflict zones and we all have a responsibility to get to the truth.”