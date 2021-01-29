Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Jazira achieved a broad victory over Al-Nasr by 3 cleaners, in the match that brought them together, this evening, at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in the capital Abu Dhabi, as part of the “14th round” of the Arab Gulf League. Omar Traore scored the goals of “Abu Dhabi Pride”, Omar Traore, “two goals”, in the 13th and 65th minutes. And Ali Mabkhout in the 56th minute, and Al-Jazeera raised its score to “point 30” in second place, while Al-Nassr stagnated at 24 points.

Al-Jazirah was the best over the course of the match, in terms of control and opportunities, while the “Brigadier” did not provide the level expected of him, and the meeting witnessed two expulsions from Mahmoud Khamis, the Al-Nasr player, and Khalifa Al-Hammadi, the Al-Jazira player.

Al-Wehda achieved a big victory over Hatta at its stadium 4-1, to raise “Al-Annabi” to 22 points, in sixth place temporarily, while “Al-Typhoon” remained in last place at only two points.

“Your Excellencies” opened the scoring by Korean Lee Myung in the 12th minute, and Syrian Omar Khribin added the second goal in the 24th minute, and Hatta reduced the difference through Habib Youssef in the 31st minute. Mataviz responded with the third goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time, and the unit succeeded in confirming His superiority after Khribin added the fourth goal from a penalty kick in the 69th minute.

Ajman took a step forward, by beating Al Dhafra 2-1, to raise «orange» its tally to 9 points, by which it occupied the twelfth place, leaving the penultimate position, while the balance of «Al Faris» has frozen for «point 16», and the biggest role in the superiority of Ajman to the new deals, especially the financial goal-scorer Maiga, who, along with the Brazilian Gardel, and his compatriot Luiz, who appeared for the first time with the team.