Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Jazira won the Arab Gulf League title this season in his favor after defeating Khorfakkan by 3-0, in the title-deciding match at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in the capital Abu Dhabi, after a fierce competition with Bani Yas until the last round, where the pride of Abu Dhabi raised its score to point 57, occupying the top undisputed . Omar Traore, player of Abu Dhabi pride, scored two goals in the championship match at minutes 10 and 57, while Ali Mabkhout scored a goal at the 30th minute, raising his goal tally to 25 and winning the championship’s top scorer title also unchallenged this season. The match witnessed the expulsion of Khalfan Mubarak, the Abu Dhabi pride playmaker, at the 36th minute for roughness with Kwame defender Khorfakkan, but the hero was not affected by the expulsion and strengthened the progress to be crowned champion after an exceptional season in everything.