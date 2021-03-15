Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Jazeera successfully “trap” Fujairah, after winning it 4-2, today (Monday) in the “21st round” of the Arab Gulf League, and the victory of “Abu Dhabi Pride” was delayed until the last minutes, despite the two-goal advance at the beginning of the match.

And the special abilities of the team’s scorer, Ali Mabkhout, played an important role in winning after scoring his third “hat-trick” this season, to cross with his team from one of the most difficult matches of the season.

The goals of “Abu Dhabi’s Pride”, Khalifa Al Hammadi, scored in the 10th minute, and Ali Mabkhout scored a “hat-trick” in the 24th, 89th and 97th minutes, while the “Wolves” goals were scored by Bilal Youssef in the 34th minute, and Muhammad Mustafa in the 47th minute.

“Abu Dhabi Pride” raised its score to “47th point”, flying at the top of the championship table, 5 points ahead of Bani Yas, second-placed, who faces Al-Ain tomorrow (Tuesday).

Al-Jazira coach Marcel Kaiser admitted that there were some “shortcomings” in the performance of his team against Fujairah, and said: Despite the victory, there are deficiencies in some aspects, and we have to deal with them quickly, to avoid their recurrence in the upcoming matches, which cannot afford to lose any points.

He added: We started the match very well, but unfortunately we could not maintain the lead with two goals, and we made some mistakes that cost us two goals.

Kaiser saluted Fujairah, stressing that he had presented a very distinguished match, expressing his happiness with what Ali Mabkhout offers, and continuing to write history for himself and his club.

On the other hand, Tunisian Nassif Al-Bayawi, coach of Fujairah, confirmed that his team had succeeded in stopping the danger of Al-Jazeera, the strongest team in the championship. Great performance and great performance, and asked them to focus on what is coming.