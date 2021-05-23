Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Al-Jazeera dominated the Professional League awards, as Abdullah Ramadan, the midfielder, won the award for the best player in the Arab Gulf League for April and May, after his distinguished performance that helped lead his team to win the league’s shield in the four crucial confrontations.

Ramadan outperformed his colleagues Ali Mabkhout, South African Tolani Serero, Abdullah Ghanem, Sharjah defender, and Argentine Gaston Suarez, the Bani Yas player.

Al-Jazira coach Marcel Kaiser won the best coach award, beating Mahdi Ali (Shabab Al-Ahly) and Abdulaziz Al-Anbari (Sharjah).

Al-Jazeera goalkeeper Ali Khasif won the best goalkeeper award, beating Fahad Al-Dhanhani “Bani Yas” and Adel Al Hosani “Sharjah”.

The list of candidates is chosen through the statistics provided by the global company “Opta”, which specializes in sports statistics, and is limited to performance in the Arab Gulf League only. The public has the opportunity to vote on the list of candidates through the association’s website and application before announcing the winners.