Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Jazeera transferred its training from the stadium of the Emirates Palace Hotel to the main stadium of the club, in preparation for the upcoming meeting of Sharjah on the evening of «Friday», and the team entered the exercises with striking force, as there are no absences in the ranks of the pride of Abu Dhabi.

The technical staff relies a lot on the experience of its major stars to resolve the summit and take the lead in the tournament, headed by the duo Ali Mabkhout and Ali Khasif.

Dutch Marcel Kaiser spoke during the press conference for the match, where he said: We know very well the importance of the match, its value and the sensitivity of the two teams’ position, so we strive to win with all strength in order to clinch the lead in our favor.

He added: We have been playing in one style since the beginning of the league and we will not change it for any reason, especially since it is inconceivable that changing the method of play or lineup after the eighteenth round of the tournament, as this will affect the harmony of the team.

The coach of Abu Dhabi pride confirmed that Sharjah’s situation exposing him to losing the semi-finals of the cup does not matter to his team, and all that means is to focus on preparations and how to deal with the competitor, stressing that “the king” outperformed Al-Jazira in the first round and was the best from the reality of the result, and we are now on a date with A new articulated match we will fight to resolve.

For his part, Serbian Milos, defender of “Abu Dhabi Pride”, confirmed that the goals that settled in his team’s goal in the recent period were not caused by poor defense, but the main reason for them was the rush of everyone to attack, in light of the team’s delay; The fact that the island always seeks to win and compensation.

He stressed that his team will not change the way the game or its defense strategy, especially since the competitors are the ones who change their ways to confront the strength of the island, and he stressed that all the players have pledged to fight and collect points and take the lead.