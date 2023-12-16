Al Jazeera cameraman Samer Aboudaka was killed in an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) strike on the town of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip. This was announced on December 15 TV channel.

As noted, the shelling occurred when Abudaka and journalist Wael Daduh were reporting from a local school.

Due to intense shelling, doctors were unable to quickly reach the operator to assist him. As a result, he died.

Journalist Dadukh was wounded in his hand; he independently reached the nearest hospital.

Al Jazeera called on the international community and the International Criminal Court to take action against the Israeli government for “crimes against humanity.”

Earlier, on December 15, Israeli police brutally beat Turkish Anadolu Agency photojournalist Mustafa Alharuf in East Jerusalem. The attack occurred as a group of Palestinians gathered for mass near the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Wadi al-Joz area. The photojournalist was hospitalized.

In early November, Israeli soldiers detained a film crew of journalists from the German television channel ARD in the West Bank and then threatened them.

In October, Reuters reported that at least 11 journalists were killed in Israeli strikes. Among the dead were nine reporters from Palestine, one from Lebanon and one correspondent from Israel. It is noted that at least 20 journalists were injured.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.