Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Al Jazeera’s delegation left for the Saudi capital, Riyadh, through Abu Dhabi International Airport, in preparation for participating in the Asian Champions League, and the “Pride of Abu Dhabi” plays in the second group, with the Saudi youth, the Iraqi Air Force, and the Indian Mumbai City.

The list included Ali Khaseef, Abdul-Rahman Al-Amiri, Rakan Al-Hamli, Abdullah Al-Hammadi, Khalifa Al-Hammadi, Muhammad Al-Attas, Milos Kosanovic, Muhammad Rabie, Abdullah Idris, Zayed Al-Zaabi, Zayed Khamis, Nawaf Al-Harthy, Hamdan Al-Amiri, Muhammad Al-Yamahi and Abdullah Ramadan. , Thulani Serero, Mohamed Gamal, Youssef Ayman, Hassan Khaled, Bruno Conceicao, Mamadou Coulibaly, Ali Mabkhout, Zayed Al Amri, Omar Traore, Ali Al Maamari, Abdallah Diaby and Hermann Behrach.

Ahmed Al-Attas will join the mission in the team next week to complete his treatment program under the supervision of the medical staff.

Al Jazeera conducts its training daily at the Leaders Preparation Institute stadium in Riyadh, and plays its matches at King Fahd International and Prince Faisal bin Fahd International Stadiums, where he begins his journey in the tournament by facing the Iraqi Air Force at twelve and a quarter after mid-Friday, to meet the Saudi youth at the same time. On the 11th of April, and Mumbai City at 9:15 pm on the 14th of April.

Al-Jazira will return to meet the Indian team at 9:15 pm on April 17, and Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya at 9:15 pm on April 22, to conclude its matches in the group stage against the Saudi youth at 12:15 pm after mid-April 26.

Al Jazeera returns to the capital, Abu Dhabi, at dawn on April 27, to begin its preparations directly to face Bani Yas, three days later, in the “21st round” of the ADNOC Professional League.