Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Al-Jazira and the Emirates qualified for the 16th round of the most expensive tournament, the “President’s Cup” for the 2022-2023 season, by overcoming “Abu Dhabi Pride” the obstacle of its host Dibba Al-Hisn 3-2, while the “Falcons” defeated its guest Al-Rams by five in the start of the “32” first round matches. .

“Abu Dhabi Pride” will be the guest of the “Final Price” round, the qualifier from the match between the Knights of Spain and Gulf FC, scheduled for Tuesday, while the “Falcons” will receive at home in Ras Al Khaimah the qualifier from the Al-Ahly Youth Summit and Al-Wahda, scheduled for Wednesday evening at “Rashid Stadium”.

The current edition of the most expensive tournament is witnessing an exceptional participation of first-division clubs in the first round, which is held by the knockout system from one match on the way to the round of 16, and the 15 confrontations are held in the round of 32 over a period of 5 days, at a time when Sharjah secured a holder The title of the last edition of the 2021-2022 season, direct qualification to the final price.

Al-Jazira ended the first half against its host, Dibba Al-Hisn, with a “double”, after Ali Mabkhout opened the scoring in the 3rd minute from a penalty kick, before Omar Traore added the second goal in the 13th minute, and Brazilian Paulo Henrico narrowed the difference to the landowners in the 57th minute, and Al-Jazira returned to expand The difference was due to the Moroccan Ashraf Bin Sharqi’s goal in the 70th minute, before Brazilian Paulo Henrigo scored the second goal for Dibba Al-Hisn in the 82nd minute.

And at the Emirates Stadium, the “Falcons” did not find much difficulty in overcoming the obstacle of Rams in the “Derby”, which witnessed the remarkable brilliance of Brazilian Diego da Silva, the leader of the “Falcons”, by scoring four goals, “Super Hat-trick”, including a hat-trick in the first half in minutes 15, 33. , 44, to add the fifth goal from a header in the 89th minute, while his compatriot Anderson Costa scored the fourth goal in the 54th minute, after he followed a ball away from goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Marzouqi to enter the net with a direct shot.

Results

UAE – Al Rams 5-0

Dibba Al-Hisn – Al-Jazeera 2-3