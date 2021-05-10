Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

It is a match equal to the league title .. This is what happens in the “League” this evening when Al-Jazeera hosts Khorfakkan, as winning “Abu Dhabi’s pride” means flying the Gulf Arab League title for the third time in the club’s history. As for a draw or loss from Khor Fakkan, it means transforming the shield To the majestic, in the event Bani Yas wins against Al-Wehda.

The match is not with three points, but with 78 points, the total points of the 26 league matches, as Al-Jazira’s victory in it means that he won points in all his matches, as he is the champion at the time and nothing equals the tournament nor its joy. The championship’s pressure may be a bit on the Al-Jazira players, but on the other hand, Khor Fakkan enters the match without any pressure, and he may want to enter history by playing an influential role in turning the shield in the event of a win or a draw.

Apart from the league title, there is a debt that “Abu Dhabi Pride” wants to return, as its guest this evening is the only team that has won it by three this season, and Al-Jazira has not lost for 25 weeks, except for three matches, one with one goal against Sharjah and the second against Al Wahda with two goals, While it was the third of his guest today, three.

The owners of the land enter today’s meeting in full ranks, but the Dutchman Marcel Kaiser is afraid of the exhaustion that may befall his players, as this is the third match in 9 days, which may constitute pressure, especially since the team is coming from a long hiatus that reached a full month.

Kaiser is expected to pay the same starting lineup for the last Al Ain match, in which the team won 2-0.