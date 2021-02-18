Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Jazeera rejected the gift of Sharjah, and left alone at the top of the Arab Gulf Football League, after a 3-3 draw with Baniyas, in “Round 17”, after a match that was the most exciting, strong and wondrous, in which everything was present, and “Abu Dhabi’s pride” raised its score to ” Point 37 »is in second place, equal to Sharjah, who beats the difference in direct confrontations, while Al-Samawi raised his score to point 33» in third place.

Bani Yas came from behind with two goals, which Al-Jazira advanced through Kwas in the 9th minute, and Ali Mabkhout in the 14th minute, to lead 3-2, with Pedro signing in the 41st minute, and Khomeiz, the “top champion”, with two goals in the 48th and 50th minutes,

Al-Jazeera did not surrender, and “Al-Badil” Ezekiel scored the equalizer for “Abu Dhabi’s Pride” in the fourth minute of the calculated time, instead of lost, just a minute after Mkhout wasted a penalty kick that was stopped by Fahd Al-Dhanhani, the goalkeeper of Al-Samawi.

The tie is the fifth between the two teams in the history of their matches in the league, and the “duo” Mabkhout and Pedro continued to race for the top scorers, after Mabkhout reached the “scorer 15” and Pedro “goal 13”.

And at Hamdan bin Zayed Stadium, Al Dhafra imposed a draw on Sharjah 1-1, so that “the king” continued to lose points, and “Al Faris” raised its score to 17 points, while Sharjah reached 37 points.

Sharjah advanced through Wilton Suarez, who followed the rebound ball from Al-Senani, following Igor Kornado’s header in the 32nd minute, and the goal was the sixth for Wilton in the Sharjah shirt against Al Dhafra, and his 12th this season, and after 10 minutes Pedro Conde succeeded in tying the ball to Al Dhafra from a penalty kick he committed Majed Sorour, which is Conde’s fifth goal in the fifth consecutive match he fought with Al Dhafra, who presented his best tactical matches, to maintain his historic superiority against Sharjah in 28 matches that brought them together, with a tenth draw in the two teams ’confrontations in the competition, winning 10 matches against 9 victories for Sharjah, who continued Bleeding points. For the second match in a row, after losing in the last round to Al Ain

Al-Ahly youth turned the tables on their host Hatta, to achieve an exciting 2-1 victory in the match that was held at Hamdan bin Rashid Stadium, to raise the «Knights» its score to 29 points in fifth place temporarily, while «Al-Hurricane» finally remained with 5 points.

Hatta advanced with the goal of Naher Pissara in the 58th minute, but Shabab Al-Ahly knew how to steal the match in less than two minutes, after “substitute” Yahya Al-Ghassani equalized in the 86th minute, and Muhammad Jumaa added the second goal in the 87th minute.

Argentine coach Ramon Diaz, Al-Nasr coach, achieved his first victory in the league since he assumed the technical task of the team, after the “Brigadier” defeated Ajman 3-0, and Al-Nasr raised his score to “point 30”, while the balance of “orange” was frozen at “point 9”. Goals by defender Abdul Rahman Rakan, by mistake in his own goal in the 12th minute, and Ryan Mendes in the 53rd and 86th minutes.