Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Jazira will conclude its campaign in the second group of the “AFC Champions League” with the Saudi youth meeting tomorrow “Tuesday” in a match that is not decisive in anything, after the “Pride of Abu Dhabi” officially bid farewell to the championship, after it ranked third with 4 points, the result of “Yetim” victory and a tie In a match and losing 3 times, while Al Shabab took the lead with 13 points, and it is the only team in the group that has not lost a match during the five rounds so far.

It is expected that the Al-Jazira squad will witness many changes, as confirmed by Dutch coach Marcel Kaiser, who said that he is pushing a group of young people, due to his desire for some key players to rest, in preparation for the meeting with Baniyas in the “ADNOC Pro League” next Saturday.

Al-Jazira lost the last match against Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya 3-2, in a deadly time, when it conceded the third goal in the 92nd minute.