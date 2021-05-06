Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

The attention of the fans of the Arab Gulf Football League is turning to the upcoming “Derby” between Al-Jazeera and Al-Ain, as part of the “25th round”, through which the “pride of Abu Dhabi” seeks to win the race and embrace the shield, in the event that it reaps the “full mark”, and Bani Yas “runner-up” stumbles »With a draw or loss, in his match against Al Dhafra, and in contrast to this scenario, the” Hilal Al Batal “poll is postponed to the last round, but the task of the landowner will not be easy because he faces a” heavyweight “guest and is also looking for a” full score “.

Al-Jazeera “the leader” has 51 points, a difference of “one point” from Bani Yas “the runner-up”. The “pride of Abu Dhabi” needs to win and nothing else, to ensure the coronation, in the event Bani Yas stumbles.

The “Derby” confrontation is considered important for the two teams today, as “Violet”, who enters the meeting with “calm nerves”, seeks to correct the course, and to play in order to restore the “tone of victories”, in front of a competitor suffering from the pressure of competition on the shield, and the fear of missing any point.

The language of numbers indicates the superiority of Al-Jazira, who lost only once, in the last 7 confrontations against Al Ain, in the Arab Gulf League, where “Abu Dhabi’s pride” has tilted in four matches, and tied twice, and has also managed to score during the last 8 matches at his stadium in the league, and in In contrast, he failed to maintain a clean sheet in the last 4 matches.

It is believed to “Al-Zaeem” that he scored the net in all the matches outside his home, in the Arab Gulf League this season, which means that he is a “heavy guest”, and he will not be a “grabbing” against Al-Jazeera, which is considered the league’s most winning team “10 times” over Al Ain. He scored 43 goals, and “Abu Dhabi Pride” scored two or more goals in the last 7 confrontations against Al Ain in the league.

The numbers indicate that 8 of the last 10 goals for Al Ain against Al Jazeera came in the first half of the match, and at the same time, Ali Mabkhout, Al Jazeera sniper, scored 10 goals, and made 3 in the last 9 confrontations against Al Ain, and 20 of the last 22 goals for Al Jazeera In Al Ain’s goal, it came from “open play” and only two goals from fixed balls.