Ras al-Khaimah (Al Ittihad)

The board of directors of Al-Jazira Al-Hamra Club, headed by Saif Hamad bin Qadib Al-Zaabi, decided to accept the coach Moataz Abdullah’s apology for not continuing to lead the first football team.

The Council thanked Moataz Abdullah, praising his efforts during the period in which he assumed leadership of the team, wishing him success in his next career.