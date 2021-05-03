Al-Jawf (agencies)

Dahm tribes from Al-Jawf governorate held an expanded meeting that included a number of political and tribal leaders and social figures in response to the call of the general mob and supporting the national army in the national battle against the “Houthi” coup militia.

In the meeting, the governor of Al-Jawf, Major General Amin Al-Akimi, confirmed that the tribes of Dahm and the people of Al-Jawf in general were racing to the fronts and confront the coup militia on various fronts in the governorates of Al-Jawf and Marib, referring to the role of the Dahm tribes in the national battle and preparing to support the fronts with fighters, in response to the calls of the general mob The governor of Ma’rib launched it to defend the homeland and liberate the districts of Al-Jawf, Marib and the rest of the governorates.

For his part, the representative of Al-Jawf Province, Sinan Al-Iraqi, said: “The expanded meeting held by the Dahm tribes resulted in the appointment of a new leadership for the tribal suburbs, succeeding the late Sheikh Ali bin Saleh Shatif,” referring to the tribes ’confirmation and their response to the general alarm and uniting efforts to defeat the coup militia.

Khalid bin Ali Shatif, who was installed as commander of the suburbs of the Dahm tribes, pledged to continue fighting the “Houthi” militia and defend the country’s lands.