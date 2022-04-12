Dubai (Union)

Al Jawareh team topped the ranking of the second group in the volleyball championship, which will be held as part of the activities of the ninth edition of the “Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament.”

His Excellency Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, followed the match, as well as some of the competitions of the Padel Tennis Championship, and met Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the Padel Tennis Federation, and congratulated him on the victory of our national team with the title of the first Gulf championship and the remarkable development witnessed by the game in the state.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, also watched the Emperor and Spider Team match, and met with a number of players, praising the strong levels of the championship competitions.

Al-Jawareh team defeated Zabeel team by three clean sets, and the result was as follows: 25-21, 25-23 and 25-16. The player, Atos Ferreira, was chosen from the Al-Jawareh team as the best player in the match, which was refereed by Khaled Al Hosani and Ismail Ibrahim.

The Emperor’s team narrowly beat the Spider Team in a marathon match that ended with three runs for the Emperor, compared to one set for Spider Team, and the result was 25-14, 25-20, 21-25 and 25-12, and Nils Klapawjek of the Emperor’s team was chosen as the best player in the match that It was moderated by Hamid Al-Rusi and Mohammed Al Shamsi.

Thus, Al-Jawareh team rose to the top of the second group standings with 5 points, as it won the two matches it played, during which it scored 180 points and received 161 points. 176 points, and the group list eliminates Spider Team with 2 points and Zabeel team with a point.

On the other hand, registration continues to participate in the Spartan People Night Challenge, which will be held next Saturday in the vicinity of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.

At the same time, the Badel Tennis Championship witnessed strong competitions, as 9 matches were held for men in the professional category, the Emiratis and residents category, and the advanced category, as the quarter-finals were held in the Emiratis and residents category, and Roberto Rodriguez and Faris Al-Janahi qualified for the semi-finals after their victory over Hamad Abdullah and Francesco Javier. Rodriguez 6-3 6-1, Saeed Muhammad Al-Marri and Javier Garcia Lopez qualified after Salem Al-Holy Ali and Javier Quiros Garcia withdrew. Muhammad Ahmed Ahli and Mason Xavi qualified after defeating Khaled Al Shamsi Abdullah and Andres Perez Vieira 6-3 6-4, and Abdullah qualified Ahli Ahmed and Sergio Icardo Alcorissa after their victory over Nasser Al Ketbi and Javier Santonga 6-3, 6-1.

In the quarter-finals in the advanced category for men, Javier Garcia Lopez and Martin Nochez qualified after defeating Sami El-Sayed and Xavi Mason 6-0, 6-0, and Roberto Rodriguez and Antonio Cardona Toni qualified after beating Francesco Ferrao and Javier Rodriguez 7-5, 6-4 Xavi de Benito Friel and Jacobo Perez Sindon Jaco qualified after Roc Pallister Rilat and Robin de la Red withdrew, and Sergio Ecardo Alcorissa and Gabriel Espelita Font qualified after defeating Khaled Al Shamsi Abdullah and Ryan Wyatt 6-2 6-1.

In the men’s professional category, the duo Seiji Meos and Kenneth Kauenberg qualified after defeating Sheikh Rashid bin Ammar and Fermin Batata Ferrera 6-0, 6-4. Dean MacFarlane and Federico Morales Jordan qualified after defeating Muhammad Al Shamsi Ali and Salem Al Holi 7-5, 4-6 10-7, and Omar Muhammad Ibrahim and Amer Ahli qualified after Saeed Al Balushi Malik and Mohammed bin Aboud withdrew. Jean-Eric Morten Daniel Benz and Maro Diaz qualified after defeating Andres Rojas Sebastian and Pedro Rojas 6-3 7-5.

On the other hand, Dubai Duty Free continued its presence in the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament, as it renewed its sponsorship in the ninth edition to be a main sponsor of the course, and the sponsorship contract was signed at the headquarters of the Dubai Sports Council Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the session, and Salah Tahlak, Vice President Executive Services Corporation in Dubai Duty Free.