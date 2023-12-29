The city, which is the beginning of the plan, was named after the well-known Iraqi poet Muhammad Mahdi Al-Jawahiri, who passed away on July 27, 1997, and a number of his family members participated in the launch ceremony.

This was widely welcomed in cultural circles, which considered this announcement as a tribute to various Iraqi poets and intellectuals.

Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani confirmed during the ceremony that the Jeweler City “is the first of its kind of this size,” noting that “an important part of it will depend on alternative energy.” Pointing out that “the housing problem is chronic in the Iraqi state and is increasing significantly due to the growth rate.”

He stressed that “the government identified the flaw in the housing crisis and prepared thoughtful plans to address it, which included constructing integrated residential cities, not complexes, and choosing locations for them on the outskirts of Baghdad and the governorates, away from overcrowded areas.”

Revealing that the government announced 5 residential cities as a first phase, to be built in the capital, Baghdad, Babylon, Karbala, Nineveh, and Anbar, and later 10 new residential cities will be announced in other governorates, and that the goal is to reach 250-300 thousand housing units, through which the poor classes will be targeted. And medium.

He revealed that “Al-Jawahiri City is distinguished by its respect for environmental conditions and contains schools, universities and commercial centers.”

Project details

The total area of ​​the New Al-Jawahiri City project is 7,121 dunums, and it includes 30,000 various residential units, 10,000 serviced residential plots of land, universities and commercial centers, and about 70 schools. It will have all other service facilities and urban activity centers, within the framework of designing a smart city that takes into account standards. Environment, modernity and service provision using electronic systems.

The official spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Culture, Dr. Ahmed Al-Olayawi, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia: