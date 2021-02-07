Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The efforts led by the Al Jawaher Center for Events and Conferences in Sharjah during the year 2020 reveal a solid vision in the development of the hospitality sector and the organization of conferences. The center invested a period of suspension of all events, exhibitions and official events with the beginning of the spread of the “Covid-19” pandemic in March, 2020 Carrying out maintenance and renewal work to give its customers a new look, placing the health and safety of its visitors among its top priorities, thus confirming its position as a service hospitality destination Integrated that meets the needs and desires of customers and visitors.

The center, which resumed its activities and activities in September 2020, provides a safe environment for organizing events, by taking a set of measures that are in line with the state’s directives, Crisis Management Committee standards and the Ministry of Health and Community Protection guidelines, in addition to issuing a guideline and standard operating procedures that ensure that everyone He visits the center aware of his role in preserving his safety and the safety of others.

The center was keen to subject all its employees to a training program related to “Covid-19”, health and safety standards, and how to protect themselves and others, in addition to taking into account the latest government directives in providing food and beverage service and constantly working on risk assessment and operating procedures to determine the preventive measures to be taken within the activities.

Hanan Al Mahmoud, Executive Director of Al Jawaher Center for Events and Conferences said: “Given the importance of the center in supporting the process of social and economic development in the emirate of Sharjah through the various activities it embraces, we took the opportunity during the precautionary measures period to conduct a series of development processes that included maintenance and modernization in the center’s various halls. Including the halls of the central and eastern regions, Dibba Al-Hisn and Khorfakkan ».

She added: “Since its establishment in 2013, the center has demonstrated its ability to combine activities related to social and national events and events of an economic and developmental dimension, which has contributed to strengthening the emirate’s position as an attractive destination for conferences and business tourism. We hope that 2021 will be a year full of activity and work, and we strive to be always At the heart of important local and international events by providing a distinguished level of luxury hospitality services.

2000 events over 7 years

The Jawaher Center, which is classified as one of the most important and largest centers concerned with organizing and hosting conferences, official events and social and private events, in the Emirate of Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, has witnessed the organization of nearly 2000 events since its establishment in 2013, during which it received 850 thousand A guest, and these events varied between high-level government conferences and forums, international events and institutional gatherings, in addition to film festivals, weddings and fashion shows.

328 external hospitality service

Since the center launched its external hospitality service in 2016, the total services provided by it reached 328 services, as the center is keen through this service to provide distinctive solutions to the hospitality needs of its customers to meet all occasions, whether it is a private family gathering at home or a work event Or receptions.

New services

In an effort to diversify its services to meet the interests of its customers and visitors, the Al-Jawaher Center for Events and Conferences launched two new services last year. The first is the “Afternoon Tea” service, as the center provides it for external orders and includes a variety of “scones”, appetizers, sweets and tea. The second is a service. “External orders” through which the center provides its customers with favorite dishes for parties and special occasions.

Workshops and programs

And based on the center’s vision of social responsibility and enhancing opportunities for communication with the emirate’s and state’s society, last December, in cooperation with the Sharjah Youth Center, it organized a workshop to prepare an integrated meal from appetizers to the sweets plate, where Chef Rami Gabriel trained the participants on Cooking skills, especially (hot appetizers, main course and desserts). The center also organized an intensive 5-day program presented by a group of specialists to qualify Youth and participants on the basics of event management.

awards

During its career, the Gems Center has won many local and international awards in recognition of the excellence of its cadres and their pursuit of leadership in the hospitality sector, including being awarded 188 medals in the culinary arts through the participation of a team of professional chefs in local and international competitions, in addition to the victory of Chef Aravinda Lilarathna, Executive Vice Chef of the Center Al Jawaher for Events and Conferences and the Middle East representative in the 2018 Global Chocolate Professors Contest, and Nelisha Mehta, an architecture student at the American University in Dubai, with the best project submitted in the ARCHEATABLE competition held last December. An innovative university with architecture students and elite chefs in the region to showcase the arts of combining sweets and architectural creations.

It is noteworthy that the Al Jawaher Center for Events and Conferences was established in 2013, to be the integrated destination in Sharjah, which provides services for organizing and hosting events, conferences and exhibitions. International and local, governmental or private, in a professional manner, and in an environment that has modern facilities and advanced services that live up to the highest applicable international standards. In this sector.