Tamer Abdel Hamid (Abu Dhabi)

Artists Hussein Al Jasmi and Dalia Mubarak performed a concert this evening at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, and presented a bouquet of their most beautiful Gulf songs, between romantic, youthful, and fast rhythmic, amid great interaction and a remarkable presence.

Dalia Mubarak started the concert by performing a group of her most prominent songs that gained great resonance, including “You Miss My Soul,” “Psychological State,” “Oh Night, Oh Eye,” “Ten Years,” “The One Who Walks Normal,” and “Mohamed Aref.” She also performed A number of songs by the giants of art and the beautiful era, including Talal Maddah and the “Arab Artist” Muhammad Abdo, and at the end of its segment, the Emirates dedicated the song “God, Dar Zayed.”

Dalia expressed her great happiness at performing a concert in Abu Dhabi and on the stage of the Emirates Palace, and said: I am honored to participate with Hussein Al Jasmi, the artist whom I am very proud of, in performing this concert in my second country, the Emirates, where I have always presented many concerts and other artistic projects. ».

The audience received the artist Hussein Al Jasmi with great warmth, as he performed the song “Qasid” amid great interaction from the audience. Al Jasmi expressed his pride in performing a concert in Abu Dhabi, the emirate that he described as the capital of culture, art and dazzle, pointing out that he was very happy to meet his fans from the Emirates and abroad in Abu Dhabi, and on the stage of the Emirates Palace, to present them with whatever songs they requested, and to spend an unforgettable night with them by performing a bouquet of songs with diverse rhythms and dialects.

During the concert, Al Jasmi moved between old and new to perform a group of his songs that gained remarkable popularity in the Arab world, including: “Allude to Him,” “Six of the Morning,” “Al-Gharqan,” “Teach Your Beloved,” “A Piece of My Heart,” and “I Don’t Love You.” “Very important” and “in bold”.