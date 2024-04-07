Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society, and member of the Arab Union for Astronomical and Space Sciences, Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, stated that the total solar eclipse will be witnessed by the Earth on Monday, April 8, 2024. It will be seen in Central America and North America, passing through Mexico, the United States, and Canada (if weather conditions permit viewing). It will not be seen in the Arabian Peninsula or in all Arab countries.

Al-Jarwan said that the solar eclipse phenomenon will begin over the South Pacific Ocean and will extend to the regions of northwestern Europe, passing through the two American continents. The phenomenon will begin at 15:42 and end at 20:52 GMT, and its peak will be at 18:17 GMT..

He stated that the first location in continental North America that will witness the total eclipse is the coast of Mexico on the Pacific Ocean at approximately 11:07 a.m. Pacific time. The total solar eclipse will be visible along a narrow path extending from Texas to Maine on April 8, 2024, and the eclipse will be visible. In varying degrees, between a partial eclipse and a total eclipse, in all 48 contiguous American states.

Al-Jarwan confirmed that this solar eclipse will confirm the absence of the moon above the western horizon after sunset on Monday, April 8, 2024, and its birth before dawn will mean the possibility of seeing it after sunset the next day (Tuesday, April 9). It is available in most parts of the Islamic world, which means the occurrence of an expected Islamic consensus. Given that Wednesday, April 10, 2024, is the first day of the month of Shawwal and the day of Eid al-Fitr.

For its part, the International Astronomy Center said that seeing the crescent of Shawwal tomorrow, Monday, is impossible from all regions of the Islamic world because of the moon setting before the sun and because of the conjunction occurring after sunset, and that seeing the crescent on Tuesday is possible with the naked eye from many regions of the Islamic world..