Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society, and member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, stated that the total solar eclipse will be witnessed by the Earth today (Monday), and will be seen in Central America and North America, passing through Mexico, the United States, and Canada (if weather conditions permit viewing). It is seen in the Arabian Peninsula or all Arab countries.

Al-Jarwan said that the solar eclipse phenomenon will begin over the South Pacific Ocean, and will extend to the regions of northwestern Europe, passing through the two American continents. The phenomenon will begin at 15:42 and end at 20:52 GMT, and its peak will be at 18:17 GMT.

He stated that the first location in continental North America that will witness the total eclipse is the coast of Mexico on the Pacific Ocean at approximately 11:07 a.m. Pacific time. The total solar eclipse will be visible along a narrow path extending from Texas to Maine today, and the eclipse will be visible to varying degrees. Between a partial eclipse and a total eclipse in all 48 contiguous US states.

Al-Jarwan confirmed that this solar eclipse will confirm that the moon will not be present above the western horizon after sunset today (Monday). His birth before dawn will mean that he will be able to be seen after sunset tomorrow (Tuesday), in most parts of the Islamic world, which means that there will be an expected Islamic consensus on next Wednesday being the first of the month of Shawwal and the day of the blessed Eid al-Fitr.

For its part, the International Astronomy Center said that seeing the crescent of Shawwal today is impossible from all regions of the Islamic world, due to the moon setting before the sun and the conjunction occurring after sunset.

He added that seeing the crescent moon tomorrow is possible with the naked eye from many regions of the Islamic world.