Ibrahim Al Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Space Sciences and Astronomy and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, stated that during the period extending from the rising of Suhail until the autumnal equinox on September 23, it is possible to be affected by hot air waves saturated with high humidity. Arabs call this stressful and exhausting atmosphere during this period “Akat Suhail” or “Akat Suhail” or “Zafrat Suhail.”

Al Jarwan said that heat waves and humidity may recur until the night and day are equal at the autumnal equinox, noting that these heat waves are also called “Harrat al-Dibs” by farmers in the Gulf, where molasses is liquefied from dates, the dates are collected and stored, and the molasses is made.

It is also called “Harrat Al-Masatih” because it is the last time to dry dates on the surfaces before the heat necessary for successful drying subsides. He explained that the “masatih” is the place where the dates are dried to become dates or other fruits. It is also called “Harrat Al-Masatih” and it is the last time of high temperatures when the dates turn into dates due to the heat of the sun on the surface. After that, the dates are removed from the surfaces so that they are not spoiled by the high humidity and the relative drop in temperatures in the coming periods.

It is worth noting that the star Suhail appeared in the UAE sky starting from August 24th, and its appearance is a sign of the end of the intense heat, the end of the summer heat, and the beginning of the gradual decrease in temperatures with the increase in air humidity and the earth retaining its moisture for a longer period. The weather moderates 40 days after its appearance, and winter begins 100 days after it.