His Excellency Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, attended the inauguration ceremony of the President-elect of the Maldives, His Excellency Mohamed Moaz, and his deputy, His Excellency Mohamed Hussein Latif, and presented congratulations on behalf of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace to President Moez and his deputy at Republic Square in the Maldivian capital, Male, in response to an official invitation.

His Excellency Mohammed Hussein Latif, Vice President of the Republic of Maldives and member of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, received His Excellency Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan in his office in the Maldivian capital, Male. The two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation and joint work in the fields of tolerance and peace, and the Maldivian Vice President affirmed his country’s continued support for the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace and its trends in promoting tolerance, love, security and peace.

His Excellency Mohammed Aslam, Speaker of the Maldivian House of Representatives, also received His Excellency Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan at the Parliament headquarters in the Maldivian capital, Male.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation and joint work within the framework of parliamentary work to enhance the spread and promotion of the culture of tolerance and peace around the world. The Speaker of the Maldivian Parliament also confirmed the nomination of a new member of the Maldivian Parliament in the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace.