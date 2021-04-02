Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, expected that the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan will be astronomical on Tuesday, April 13th.

He also expected that the blessed Eid al-Fitr and the first Shawwal will be on Thursday May 13th. Therefore, the holy month of this year will be 30 days.

Al-Jarwan said that Fujairah and Khor Fakkan will precede Abu Dhabi at the start of fasting and breakfasts by about 7 minutes, while in Al Ghuwaifat and Al Sila’a, about 11 minutes after the capital.

Thus, the time difference is 18 minutes, in which Fujairah leads from Al Ghuwaifat at the start of the fast at dawn and at breakfast at sunset.

He explained that «the start of fasting and dawn on the first day of Ramadan in Abu Dhabi will be at 04:43 and Iftar / sunset at 06:47, that is, 14 hours, and 4 minutes is the length of the fasting period» on the first day of Ramadan.

At the end of Ramadan, the start of fasting and dawn will be at 04:15 and Iftar / sunset at 07:01 (i.e. 14 hours and 46 minutes for the length of the fasting period).