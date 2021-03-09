Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) – Fatima Bint Al-Shazli Al-Jamali, a member of the Emirates Journalists Association, released a book entitled “Was Strong, I Was Stronger” on the Emirati Smart Mind Distribution and Publishing House, which deals with Al Jamali’s personal experience with cancer, which she wrote during her time in Khalifa Medical City. In Abu Dhabi, which lasted 9 months.

Al-Jamali was born on January 2, 1983, Tunisian, and holds a professorship in Journalism and News Science from the Institute of Journalism and News Sciences at the University of Manouba, Tunisia, and works as a journalist for the Dubai Post.

The book is the first publication of Al Jamali, who had previous experiences in writing documentary scenarios, as she has two documentaries, “The Archipelago” and “Foolish Decisions”, which won the Public Mention Award at the Toronto Middle East and North Africa Film Festival in Canada.

In her publication, “He was strong, I was stronger”, the author notes that she had no intention of publishing the book, but as many people contacted via social media to inquire about the details of the disease, because they had a relative or friend who had it, she felt that it is her duty as a recovering person to spread the culture of dealing with the disease. And how the patient can confront him, especially as she was rejoicing in the stories of survivors while she was in the hospital.

From that vision, the journalist al-Jamali wanted to spread the spirit of positivity and optimism and spread the stories of hope, because victory over disease begins with the patient first and his belief that the crisis will pass, and that victory is not by death or life, but in the real victory is in not giving up and accepting oneself in its weakest states and showing determination and persistence. To be able to continue and stand up again.

It is noteworthy that the book is available in paper and electronic versions through the “Amazon” website and in various libraries.