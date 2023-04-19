Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital in Dubai revealed that it had received more than 40 children who had swallowed magnetic pieces, due to challenges on the communication site “Tik Tok”, and poor parental control over them, which puts them at risk of death.

Among the “Tik Tok” challenges, children put two magnet balls on both sides of the tongue to appear as if they had pierced their tongues, which resulted in some of them swallowing a number of them.

The pediatric digestive system consultant at Al Jalila Specialist Hospital, Dr. Christos Tzivinkos, told Emirates Today that cases of children swallowing magnets are increasing even among older children, especially those who make holes on the tongue or cheeks, in addition to permanent dental treatments that may They result in accidental ingestion as well.

He stated that the medical team at Al Jalila Hospital had encountered many cases over the past two years, which exceeded 40 cases, especially during the “Covid-19” crisis, in which children spent more time inside their homes, which prompted them as specialists in the digestive system for children to address the concerned authorities to intervene. In this regard, and in February 2022 a ministerial decision was issued banning magnetic balls and withdrawing them from circulation, and since then a significant decline has been observed in the numbers of these cases, despite their occurrence sometimes.

Regarding the most harmful effects caused by children swallowing magnetic pieces, Christos said: “Swallowing a number of magnets can cause sticking to each other along the walls of the adjacent intestinal loops, due to their enormous magnetic properties, leading to cases of necrosis or intestinal obstruction or causing perforation.” Ultimately in the intestines.

He continued, “Necrosis or perforation of the intestine can lead to peritonitis and even death if it is not diagnosed and treated at an early stage.”

He stressed the need for parents to be aware of the risks that may result from these magnetic pieces and to avoid buying or storing these products in homes, in addition to the need to supervise children at all times, and the legislative means to reduce children’s exposure to the risks of ingestion must be strengthened through educational and electronic campaigns.