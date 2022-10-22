Al Jalila Hospital, affiliated with the Dubai Academic Health Corporation, has successfully performed 22 organ transplants, without losing any organ to date, while the hospital applied an innovative bone lengthening technique for the first time in the country.

The hospital explained to “Emirates Today” that it performed the first kidney transplant operation on October 19, 2018, followed by 21 kidney transplants for children aged between four and 18 years, including 16 kidneys from deceased donors, and another six from living relatives donors, and achieved The program was a success, manifested in the absence of any transplanted organ (ie 0%), and the percentage of complications that are almost negligible.

Director of Operations at the hospital, Dr. Muhammad Al-Awadi, said: “The hospital performs cardiac surgeries through the Center of Excellence in Cardiology, which is equipped with the latest international technologies and in which doctors work at the highest levels of competence, which makes it widely appreciated as one of the best centers in this specialty in the East. The Middle East, where it provides integrated health care for almost all heart diseases in children.

He pointed out that the hospital succeeded in saving the lives of many children, as over the past three years, more than 510 cardiac catheterization operations, 425 open-heart surgeries, and 185 closed-heart surgeries were performed, including operations performed for the first time in the region with high success rates and complication rates. Few can compare to the best centers in the world.

During six years, the hospital succeeded in attracting the most important international competencies in the fields of medicine, surgery, nursing and scientific research, as part of a team dedicated to providing the best levels of specialized care for children and adolescents, and was a pioneer in introducing the latest treatment methods for the first time to the United Arab Emirates and the region, through 30 specialized clinics, which lead the hospital’s march and consolidate its leadership position in the field of pediatrics and pediatric surgery at the level of the UAE.

For his part, the consultant and clinical head of the Department of Pediatric Orthopedics and Orthopedic Traumatology, Head of Surgical Specialties at the hospital, Dr. Sattar Al-Sharida, stated that children go through many anatomical and physiological changes during their growth, and they develop various diseases at different stages of development, and infants and young children are more vulnerable to being affected by harmful factors. Environmental and other factors, as a result of factors related to the smallness of their bodies, and their immaturity in terms of anatomical and physiological aspects, where the growth and development of organs determine the types of diseases that affect children and the effects of medicines on them and their response to them, or what is known as pharmacodynamics.

He added that “the orthopedic clinic at Al Jalila Children’s Specialist Hospital, which was launched in 2018, witnessed new expansions, and now includes orthopedic disorders in children, such as joint dislocations, correction of deformities, neuromuscular diseases, and fractures.”

He said, “The clinic expanded in just four years to become the largest of its kind in the UAE, as it received more than 2,000 patients, and performed more than 300 orthopedic surgeries during the past year alone, with expectations that these numbers will double this year.” He pointed out that the clinic performed the process of lengthening the short internal bones, through Fitbone technology, for the first time in the UAE.

