Al Jalila Children’s Specialized Hospital, affiliated to the Dubai Academic Health Foundation, revealed that it had performed 34 kidney transplants, after obtaining kidneys donated by deceased and living people.

The list of operations carried out over four years included 24 kidney transplants from deceased donors, and 10 kidneys from living donors.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Awadi, Executive Director of Operations, told Emirates Today, “Organ donation is a sublime humanitarian message that reflects the spirit of giving in Emirati society, which we inherited from the founding fathers. At Al Jalila Hospital, affiliated to the Dubai Academic Health Foundation, we are proud to support the country’s efforts in organ donation and transplantation, as we continue to provide an integrated range of specialized and continuous health care services for children suffering from organ failure under the supervision of elite experts in various specialties.

He continued: «The center’s journey was full of touching stories that carry the highest meanings of altruism and humanitarian lessons, the most prominent of which is the story of the child Abdullah, who was diagnosed with kidney failure about a year ago, and suffered many dialysis operations before his mother donated one of her kidneys to him, and gave him a new opportunity to live. Life without suffering. His father has also become one of those registered in the National Program for Organ Donation and Transplantation, and enthusiastic advocates of the importance of this humanitarian act, which confirms that the long-term impact of donation extends to all sectors of society.

He added, “The hospital’s registration of 34 kidney transplants for children is an affirmation of the growing culture of organ donation in society, the dedication of donors and their families and their human sense, in addition to the competence of our experts who strive to provide the best health care services in line with the vision of the Dubai Academic Health Foundation to improve the health of human beings, which is ultimately added to the unremitting efforts and qualitative achievements made by the UAE in the field of regulating the conduct of organ transfers and transplants through the National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue (Hayat).

In recent years, the hospital has succeeded in attracting the most important international competencies in the fields of medicine, surgery, nursing and scientific research, as part of a work team dedicated to providing the best levels of specialized care for children and adolescents, and was a pioneer in introducing the latest treatment methods for the first time to the United Arab Emirates and the region, through about 30 specialized clinics, which lead the hospital’s march and consolidate its leading position in the field of pediatric medicine and surgery in the UAE.

The hospital has also managed to establish a reputation for surgical excellence, which has expanded to include heart surgeries involving vascular interventions; organ transplantation; general and urological surgery; ear, nose and throat; bones and fractures; cosmetic, reconstructive, and burns; and ophthalmology, and new surgical specialties are being added. The hospital performs cardiac surgeries through the Center of Excellence, which is equipped with the latest international technologies and in which doctors work at the highest levels of competence, which makes it widely appreciated as one of the best centers in this specialty in the Middle East, as it provides integrated health care for almost all pediatric heart diseases. .