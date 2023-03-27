Al Jalila Foundation, the charitable organization specializing in the field of healthcare, announced a set of non-fungible symbols (NFTs), called “Fingerprint on the Forehead of Humanity”, to be the first charitable organization in the United Arab Emirates to launch such a set, whose idea belongs to the Emirati artist. Mason Al Saleh.

Al Jalila Foundation stated that the launch of this group comes with the aim of raising awareness and motivating the community to contribute the necessary donations to support patients suffering from life-threatening diseases within the country. The set includes five non-fungible tokens, each in the shape of a letter.

The creative Maysoon Al Saleh was inspired by the idea of ​​symbols from the wall of “Rashid bin Saeed’s fingerprint”, which was allocated by the Al Jalila Foundation to honor the names of donors, leaving a fingerprint on each wax seal that adorns the letters, in reference to the lasting positive impact that every individual can leave in his society.

Each symbol of the “Fingerprint of Humanity” group is distinguished by a color that indicates a specific issue, such as: cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, psychological and mental health, and obesity.

All proceeds from the tokens are dedicated to supporting Al Jalila Foundation, where everyone who owns one of these tokens has the opportunity to leave a legacy and positive impact on society – token after token.

The set of non-fungible tokens was launched as part of ArtsDau, the first-of-its-kind cultural festival that celebrates digital art and internet culture, bringing together global experts and industry leaders, organized by the ArtsDau Foundation, the largest third-generation community. From Web3 Networks in the Middle East, headquartered in Dubai. The collection of non-fungible tokens is available on the OpenSea marketplace in Ethereum and on the ftNFT store in AED.

Commenting on this step, Dr. Amer Al Zarouni, Executive Director of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “In line with the Dubai Metaverse strategy, which aims to transform Dubai into a global hub for the metaverse community, we are honored to be the first healthcare charitable organization in the UAE to accept donations in cryptocurrency, to bridge Between fiat and digital currencies Issuing our first set of non-fungible tokens, with the aim of encouraging donors to leave a positive impact on patients.This initiative comes as part of our continuous efforts to enhance innovation in all of our fundraising channels, and to make it easier for donors who wish to support our healthcare programs from the whole world”.

For his part, Anas Burton, Co-Founder and CEO of Arts Dau, said: “We are delighted to have Al Jalila Foundation as our charity partner for the Arts Dau Festival. Innovation is at the core of the Arts Dau Foundation’s business.” Al Jalila Foundation intends to be the first charitable organization to launch a set of non-fungible tokens to raise funds for patient care and medical research, we knew we had to share these tokens with the 3G community we have built here in the Middle East.”

Vision Badalian, co-founder of ftNFT Store, said: “We are honored that Al Jalila Foundation has chosen our platform to launch the first set of non-fungible tokens for charitable purposes in the UAE. Our platform enables our customers to purchase non-fungible tokens in AED. We are proud to be involved in such initiatives. It has a significant positive contribution to the development of society.”

For her part, Maysoon Al-Saleh, the creator of the non-fungible symbols group dedicated to charitable purposes, said: “I encourage creators to contribute their artwork to serve charitable causes. Tokens are not redeemable for charitable purposes.

It is indicated that “Non-Fungible Token” means something that is unique and cannot be replaced, Each Non-Fungible Token has a digital signature that makes each one unique from another, Non-Fungible Tokens are digital assets and can be images, videos or audio files or any other digital format. Examples of NFTs include artwork, comic books, sports collectibles, games, and more. Non-fungible tokens have a value that is determined by the market – that is, by supply and demand – and can be bought and sold in the same way that physical assets can be bought and sold.

