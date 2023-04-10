Al Jalila Foundation, a member of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, which is concerned with supporting medical innovation, awarded the international “Marriott International” the “Crystal of Hope” award in honor of its efforts, long-term partnership and support for the Foundation’s mission.

Since the start of the collaboration between the two sides in 2015, Marriott International has raised more than 11 million dirhams, making it the largest contribution of any hospitality chain to the organization to date.

In line with the vision of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation to improve the level of health services for the population; Al Jalila Foundation works with its partners to make positive impacts in people’s lives and contribute to shaping the future of health in general, while supporting charitable efforts is an essential part of achieving the Foundation’s mission of giving.

The “Way to Awareness” is an annual fundraising campaign launched by Marriott International. Since its launch in 2008, it has made valuable impacts on the lives of children in the region. Every year, employees participate in donation events that support the charitable efforts made by relevant organizations and institutions in the region to improve the lives of children. Pediatric patients.

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, Executive Director of Al Jalila Foundation, said: The “Road to Awareness” campaign is a clear example of the role of collaboration and creative initiatives in achieving sustainable charitable returns. We are a charitable organization that seeks to make lasting positive impacts based on the donations we collect. For our efforts and as a partner in our vision based on making efforts to improve the lives of people in need, and with their continuous support we are able together to make a big difference in the communities in which we work.

For his part, Sandeep Walia, Chief Operations Officer for the Middle East at Marriott International, expressed his pride in this close cooperation with the Al Jalila Foundation, which affirms the full commitment to supporting communities, appreciating the pivotal role that the Foundation plays in improving the quality of people’s lives. He pointed out that the support provided by “Marriott International” to the “Al Jalila Foundation” comes within the framework of its system of sustainability and social impact “Serve360”, which is a “doing good in all directions” system, which demonstrates the company’s methodology in creating sustainable positive impacts wherever it operates.

Pam Wilby, President of the Marriott Business Council in the UAE, said: Since 2015, the Marriott Business Council and our partners have supported the programs offered by the Al Jalila Foundation through a range of fundraising activities, including the “Road to Awareness” campaign in support of treating patients, expressing pride in the efforts made by more From the 16,000 people who work for all Marriott branches to make a positive impact on the lives of women and children in the UAE.