Dubai (Etihad)

Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital, the first and only hospital in the UAE that specializes entirely in pediatrics and adolescents, has announced the formation of a steering team to study the progress of genome sequencing processes in the intensive care unit. This announcement follows the signing of an agreement between the hospital and Illumina Netherlands, during Arab Health 2021, the leading exhibition and conference in the Middle East, which will be hosted in Dubai until 24 June. . The move also aims to improve the use of tests, enhance awareness of the optimal use of this technology, and the clinical indicators and health economics of genomic sequencing in specialized settings.

Under the agreement, Illumina, the world leader in genomic sequencing, will provide its technical expertise in the field of probes and analysis tools as well as training of the hospital team.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Awadi, Executive Director of Operations at Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital, said: “There is growing evidence that genome sequencing procedures have rapidly, effectively and cost-effectively improved the life-saving potential of newborns and infants. The use of the new generation of sequencing procedures constituted a fundamental change in the world of diagnosis of complex cases in pediatrics, which will contribute to reducing the time required to reach the diagnosis to a large extent, and provide optimal medical care for children with severe diseases.”

Dr. Al-Awadi added: “Thanks to the support of our partners and stakeholders, this group will be able to continue its pursuit of new innovations in order to save children’s lives.”

Illumina confirmed that its support for this working group is in line with its pursuit of scientific consensus among experts on best practices in genome sequencing in intensive care units.

Greg Gonzalez, Director of Illumina Middle East, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Al Jalila Children’s Specialist Hospital to evaluate the genome sequencing procedures, and provide the required knowledge and expertise that will help clinicians decide on the treatment mechanism accurately and efficiently, especially when dealing with critical care cases, especially Newborns.”

Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Balamand Dubai

The hospital signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Balamand Dubai, according to which the two parties will work together to develop and offer training, educational and research opportunities that will benefit the two institutions, especially the university students and faculty. Dr. Jihad Nader, Vice President and CEO of the Balamand Independent University in Dubai, commented: The agreement with Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital is an opportunity for our university to confirm its firm commitment to strengthening cooperation relations between it and the leading institutions in the UAE, as excellence in teaching, intensive scientific research and attention to the public interest are the essence of the university’s humanitarian mission. This cooperation will allow our students and faculty members the opportunity to participate in educational, training and research activities and training opportunities at the Genetic Research Center at Al Jalila Hospital, which will cover the latest discoveries in the field of biotechnology and genetic testing, and will benefit both institutions. This cooperation will also support our goals in serving the Emirati community and contribute to advancing the UAE’s progress in all fields.”

Dr. Al-Awadi concluded: “The signing of this memorandum is a testament to the commitment of the hospital and the University of Balamand Dubai to provide the best practical opportunities for students to gain experience in all departments and activities of the hospital, including training and scientific research. This partnership will contribute to strengthening the healthcare system in the UAE, as well as providing the appropriate tools to meet the challenges they may face in the future.”

Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital’s participation in the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference 2021 comes within the Dubai Healthcare City Authority pavilion, along with its partners at the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and Al Jalila Foundation, with the aim of developing the education and scientific research sector in the field of medicine by investing in therapeutic capabilities in the UAE .