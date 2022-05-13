Introduction:
Al Jalil Garden Lahore is an LDA and TMA-approved housing community situated opposite the Faizpur Interchange of Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2). The residential community was established in the year 2015.
Al Jalil Garden Lahore is a development of Al Jalil Developers famous for their well-known as well as successful ventures. The residential area is far away from the bustle and noise of urban life. It provides commercial and residential plots of different dimensions at reasonable prices. It is an extremely well-planned and affordable housing society that offers a lavish living. These high-end amenities have created a foundation that is based on trust among the builders and investors.
Al-Jalil Garden Lahore Owners & Developers:
Al-Jalil Garden owners and developers are the proud builders, Al Jalil Developers. All the modern and lavish urban development principles and construction rules are considered while infrastructure development.
Al-Jalil developers’ company was founded in 2002 by CEO Nasrullah Khan. The goal is to develop and provide a modern, luxurious but affordable housing society. AI Jalil Developers” (AJD), A professional Real Estate Development Company based in Lahore, Pakistan, has an extremely experienced and competent team. This company has been a well-known patron of urban infrastructure development.
Al Jalil Garden NOC:
Al Jalil Garden NOC is legally approved and authorized by the TMA and LDA. It has transformed into the most secure investment zone in Lahore for future-oriented value and greater returns.
Al Jalil Garden Location:
Al Jalil Garden location is positioned on the top Lahore-Jaranwala Road, also known as Sharaqpur Road. The garden is a gated community only a few minutes from Faiz Pur Interchange, on the Lahore-Islamabad M-2 Motorway, where the most desirable developments await discovery. It’s the best area of Lahore West which is truly perfect for investing and living.
The road that leads to Band Road shortens the gap between central Lahore City. In just eight minutes, you’ll be able to gain accessibility to Mall Road of Lahore. A babu Saboo Interchange is barely 5 minutes away from Al Jalil Gardens Lahore. Al Jalil Garden is just two minutes from Mall Road in Lahore City. Kingdom Valley is another major worth project located in the prime location of the capital city.
A Person could reach Al Jalil Garden Lahore address.
Accessibility:
Following are the easy accessibilities to Al Jalil Garden Lahore Punjab:
- Right at Lahore-Jaranwala Road
- Almost 2 min drive away from M-2 Lahore-Islamabad Motorway
- Almost 4 min drive away from M-3 Lahore-Multan Motorway
- Almost 9 min drive away from Sagian Wala Bypass Road
- Almost 11 min drive away from Lahore – Sargodha Road
- Almost 17 min drive away from N-5 National Highway
- Almost 19 min drive away from Lahore Ring Road
Nearby Landmarks & Places:
Al Jalil Garden Lahore map is easy to understand, and the following are the nearby landmarks & places:
- Badshahi mosque
- Shahdara
- Ferozwala
- Kala Shah Kaku
- Thokar Niaz Baig
- Shahi Qila
- Garhi Shahu
- Allama Iqbal Town
- Kot Khawaja Saeed
- Gulshan Ravi
- Samanabad
- Timber Market
- Shah Alami
- Akbari Mandi
- Lower Mall
- Sandha
- Riwaz Garden
- Bilal Gunj
- Bund Rd
- University of Punjab
- Allama Iqbal International Airport, Airport Road
Al Jalil Garden Master plan:
Al-Jalil masterplan is split into a variety of gorgeous and fully equipped blocks with every facility. The blocks’ names comprise Rose Block, Tulip Block, Jasmine Block, A Block, B Block, C Block, D Block, E Block, F Block, G Block, H Block, J Block, K Block, L Block, M Block, N Block, and P Block that are meticulously made.
Each block has an individual park as well as commercial spaces too.
Al Jalil Garden Plot Sizes:
A variety of sizes are available in the Al Jalil housing scheme, and each is equipped with essential amenities. 3 5, 8, 10.11 Marla and 1 Kanal residential plots are available to meet your needs for investment and residential.
Commercial properties are there to satisfy the requirements of the customers.
Residential Plots:
- 5 Marla
- 8 Marla
- 10 Marla
- 1 Kanal
Commercial Plots:
- 2 Marla
- 4 Marla
- 8 Marla
FEATURES & FACILITIES:
- Gated community
- Security and surveillance via CCTV are available 24/7.
- Main Boulevard 300ft
- Carpeted and wide roads
- Green belts
- Underground Cables and wires
- All the basic civil and utility facilities are readily available (water electric, gas, water)
- Jamia Masjid
- Theme Park
- Playgrounds
- Jogging tracks
- Sports club
- Multiplex cinema
- Grid Station
- Modern medical facilities
- Shopping malls and commercial areas
- Education institutes
- Grave Yard
- Generators to provide power backup 24 hours a day
- Community club
Documentation For Booking:
Following is the documentation needed for the
- Copy of CNIC
- Copy of the NICOP
- Copy of Next of Kin
- Original receipt and copy of the Receipt
Why Invest in Al-Jalil Garden Lahore?
Following are some of the reasons to invest in Al-Jalil Gardens:
- Prime location near M-2 Motorway
- The most well-known developers
- Top-of-the-line infrastructure
Conclusion:
Al Jalil Garden is a master-planned community based on global influences. This is among the most sought-after property developments within Lahore in which everything is made to make your life easier.
