Introduction:

Al Jalil Garden Lahore is an LDA and TMA-approved housing community situated opposite the Faizpur Interchange of Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2). The residential community was established in the year 2015.

Al Jalil Garden Lahore is a development of Al Jalil Developers famous for their well-known as well as successful ventures. The residential area is far away from the bustle and noise of urban life. It provides commercial and residential plots of different dimensions at reasonable prices. It is an extremely well-planned and affordable housing society that offers a lavish living. These high-end amenities have created a foundation that is based on trust among the builders and investors.

Al-Jalil Garden Lahore Owners & Developers:

Al-Jalil Garden owners and developers are the proud builders, Al Jalil Developers. All the modern and lavish urban development principles and construction rules are considered while infrastructure development.

Al-Jalil developers’ company was founded in 2002 by CEO Nasrullah Khan. The goal is to develop and provide a modern, luxurious but affordable housing society. AI Jalil Developers” (AJD), A professional Real Estate Development Company based in Lahore, Pakistan, has an extremely experienced and competent team. This company has been a well-known patron of urban infrastructure development.

Al Jalil Garden NOC:

Al Jalil Garden NOC is legally approved and authorized by the TMA and LDA. It has transformed into the most secure investment zone in Lahore for future-oriented value and greater returns.

Al Jalil Garden Location:

Al Jalil Garden location is positioned on the top Lahore-Jaranwala Road, also known as Sharaqpur Road. The garden is a gated community only a few minutes from Faiz Pur Interchange, on the Lahore-Islamabad M-2 Motorway, where the most desirable developments await discovery. It’s the best area of Lahore West which is truly perfect for investing and living.

The road that leads to Band Road shortens the gap between central Lahore City. In just eight minutes, you’ll be able to gain accessibility to Mall Road of Lahore. A babu Saboo Interchange is barely 5 minutes away from Al Jalil Gardens Lahore. Al Jalil Garden is just two minutes from Mall Road in Lahore City. Kingdom Valley is another major worth project located in the prime location of the capital city.

Accessibility:

Following are the easy accessibilities to Al Jalil Garden Lahore Punjab:

Right at Lahore-Jaranwala Road

Almost 2 min drive away from M-2 Lahore-Islamabad Motorway

Almost 4 min drive away from M-3 Lahore-Multan Motorway

Almost 9 min drive away from Sagian Wala Bypass Road

Almost 11 min drive away from Lahore – Sargodha Road

Almost 17 min drive away from N-5 National Highway

Almost 19 min drive away from Lahore Ring Road

Nearby Landmarks & Places:

Al Jalil Garden Lahore map is easy to understand, and the following are the nearby landmarks & places:

Badshahi mosque

Shahdara

Ferozwala

Kala Shah Kaku

Thokar Niaz Baig

Shahi Qila

Garhi Shahu

Allama Iqbal Town

Kot Khawaja Saeed

Gulshan Ravi

Samanabad

Timber Market

Shah Alami

Akbari Mandi

Lower Mall

Sandha

Riwaz Garden

Bilal Gunj

Bund Rd

University of Punjab

Allama Iqbal International Airport, Airport Road

Al Jalil Garden Master plan:

Al-Jalil masterplan is split into a variety of gorgeous and fully equipped blocks with every facility. The blocks’ names comprise Rose Block, Tulip Block, Jasmine Block, A Block, B Block, C Block, D Block, E Block, F Block, G Block, H Block, J Block, K Block, L Block, M Block, N Block, and P Block that are meticulously made.

Each block has an individual park as well as commercial spaces too.

Al Jalil Garden Plot Sizes:

A variety of sizes are available in the Al Jalil housing scheme, and each is equipped with essential amenities. 3 5, 8, 10.11 Marla and 1 Kanal residential plots are available to meet your needs for investment and residential.

Commercial properties are there to satisfy the requirements of the customers.

Residential Plots:

5 Marla

8 Marla

10 Marla

1 Kanal

Commercial Plots:

2 Marla

4 Marla

8 Marla

FEATURES & FACILITIES:

Gated community

Security and surveillance via CCTV are available 24/7.

Main Boulevard 300ft

Carpeted and wide roads

Green belts

Underground Cables and wires

All the basic civil and utility facilities are readily available (water electric, gas, water)

Jamia Masjid

Theme Park

Playgrounds

Jogging tracks

Sports club

Multiplex cinema

Grid Station

Modern medical facilities

Shopping malls and commercial areas

Education institutes

Grave Yard

Generators to provide power backup 24 hours a day

Community club

Documentation For Booking:

Following is the documentation needed for the

Copy of CNIC

Copy of the NICOP

Copy of Next of Kin

Original receipt and copy of the Receipt

Why Invest in Al-Jalil Garden Lahore?

Following are some of the reasons to invest in Al-Jalil Gardens:

Prime location near M-2 Motorway

The most well-known developers

Top-of-the-line infrastructure

Conclusion:

Al Jalil Garden is a master-planned community based on global influences. This is among the most sought-after property developments within Lahore in which everything is made to make your life easier.