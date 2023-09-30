The Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, the designated President of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28), Sultan Al Jaber, confirmed that the UAE is handling its hosting of COP 28 with responsibility and with full awareness of the importance of climate action in enabling the world to keep pace with the future, in response to a question about the reasons that make the country an ideal host for the conference. .

He reviewed glimpses of his experience as the designated president of the Conference (Cop 28), pointing to the lessons learned from the global listening tour he undertook to communicate with all parties and stakeholders, which contributed to developing

A plan for “COP 28” that aims to achieve tangible and effective climate action to protect humanity and planet Earth.

Al Jaber stressed that, in line with the vision of the leadership in the UAE, the COP 28 presidency is keen to ensure the involvement of all segments of society, educate individuals about the dangers of climate change and the importance of climate action, and encourage them to support efforts to reduce emissions and build a sustainable future for everyone, everywhere.

This came during his participation in a special dialogue session entitled “Countdown to COP 28” about preparations to host the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change late next November, on the closing day of “Climate Future Week” hosted by the “Museum of the Future.” In cooperation with the “Fikr” Foundation, over five days, with the participation of more than 6,300 experts, specialists, university students, and those interested in the fields of environment and sustainability from the UAE, the region, and the world.

The session was attended by the United Nations Climate Leader for the Conference of the Parties (COP 28), and the President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, Razan Al-Mubarak, and moderated by Dubai Belhoul, the Emirati writer and novelist who received a Rhodes Scholarship and founder of the “Fikr” platform.

Al Jaber said: “The UAE is approaching its hosting of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) with humility, responsibility, and full awareness of the importance of climate action in enabling the world to keep pace with the future.” He added: “Our primary goal in hosting (COP 28) is to preserve the possibility of avoiding global warming exceeding the level of 1.5 degrees Celsius, and we seek to achieve this through our action plan, which is based on four pillars: Accelerating the achievement of an orderly, responsible and just transition in the sector. Energy, developing climate financing mechanisms, preserving people and improving lives and livelihoods, and supporting the previous pillars by fully including everyone in the conference’s work system. We must now seize the opportunity provided by COP 28 to unite the world’s efforts with the aim of providing implementable and effective solutions to limit the repercussions of climate change.”

For her part, the United Nations climate leader for COP 28 and President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, said during her participation in the session: “We need an approach that includes all segments of society to confront the repercussions of climate change and support the transition to sustainable systems; Therefore, fully including everyone in the work system (COP 28) is one of the basic pillars of the action plan of the Presidency of the Conference and its ongoing work, within the framework of the role I assume, with companies, investors, cities, civil society and indigenous peoples, including women and youth, to ensure their tangible and effective participation in the discussions. climate change and contributing to identifying the required solutions.

She added: “I also call for the adoption of principles that guarantee the positive impact on nature in the design and implementation of climate action, and while we are witnessing closer alignment between the climate agenda and nature, we urgently need to strengthen and implement this alignment.”

She continued: “The Conference of the Parties (COP 28) will constitute a pivotal and essential moment to establish nature as an influential and effective means of preserving the possibility of achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement.”

The closing day of Climate Future Week also witnessed the organization of the “Climate Startups Council” session, which was moderated by Faisal Kazim from the Emirates Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and highlighted a group of important climate topics such as waste management solutions, smart agriculture innovations, the use of agricultural technology, and sustainable production. For water.

The activities of “Climate Future Week”, organized by the Museum of the Future in cooperation with the “Fikr” Foundation during the period from September 26 to 30, included a conference that included 20 plenary sessions, in addition to six different workshops and three accompanying main events, in which an elite group of speakers and experts from the UAE participated. The UAE, the region and the world, to highlight the importance of preserving natural resources, promoting climate awareness and appropriate human behaviours, the role of advanced technology in achieving future climate goals, and encouraging entrepreneurship and emerging companies in the face of climate and environmental challenges.

The list of speakers in the sessions of the Climate Future Week conference included the Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, in a session on the future of sustainable global trade, the Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Issam Kazim, in a session on sustainable tourism, and the Director General of the Emirates Nature Society. , Laila Mustafa Abdel Latif, in a session on the necessity of innovation in the field of nature conservation, and the Secretary-General of the Arab Forum for Environment and Development, Naguib Saab, on the Arab climate future, and many others.

Al Muhairi: “COP28” is a turning point that will advance climate action over the next decade

On the closing day of the “Climate Future Week” activities, the Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Maryam Al Muhairi, stressed the importance of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), as it will witness the first global outcome to evaluate the progress made in implementing the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement. It will assist in climate action efforts, including developing measures to close gaps in progress.

She stressed, through a video recorded within the events of Climate Future Week, the UAE’s commitment to climate action, noting that the “COP28” conference must be a turning point that advances the climate action process during the next decade. Al Muhairi considered that the UAE has always placed reducing emissions at the top of its priorities, in addition to preserving its natural resources, as she highlighted the country’s commitment to sustainability. She also noted that the UAE was the first in the region to announce climate neutrality goals by the year 2050. She noted Al Muhairi noted that the UAE aims to reduce emissions by 40% by 2030, stressing the importance of cooperation between governments, industries, and societal stakeholders, which embodies the country’s approach to climate action.