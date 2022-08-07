Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, confirmed that the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, focuses on developing capabilities in the field of science, technology and artificial intelligence as essential factors to achieve a qualitative leap. at the level of economic and social development.

In an interview with the media, he touched on the pioneering role of the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence in vital sectors, such as the economy, sustainability and innovation in the energy sector, expecting artificial intelligence to contribute an estimated increase of $16 trillion in the global economy.

The dialogue dealt with several axes, including the “Thumama” platform in ADNOC, which has achieved a commercial value of $1.1 billion since its launch in 2017, through the use of modern technology, artificial intelligence and digitization techniques.

Al Jaber said that in 2017, the UAE developed an ambitious national strategy in the field of artificial intelligence that embodies the country’s goals to become one of the leading countries in this field by 2031, within the framework of the UAE Centennial 2071. The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence will play a pivotal role in achieving this Vision By helping to create new economic, educational and social opportunities for citizens, governments and businesses in an environment where innovation thrives.

He added that there is no doubt that artificial intelligence is a key factor in achieving a qualitative leap in the level of economic and social development in our current era, and it is expected that it will be the strongest and most efficient engine for achieving economic prosperity, and enhance the ability to keep pace with market changes, shocks and fluctuations that it may witness, therefore, the Our ability to benefit from this powerful growth engine requires the presence of experienced and qualified experts in artificial intelligence disciplines, such as computer vision, machine learning, natural language processing and robotics, especially as there is global competition to attract distinguished talents in these fields.

Al-Jaber pointed out that as stated in the speech of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, several weeks ago, which clarified His Highness’ vision aimed at developing our capabilities locally in the field of science and technology and developing them, to achieve benefits for all sectors of the economy and society, and in line with this vision. On nurturing, training, refining and developing these competencies inside and outside the country, the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence has set itself ambitious goals, as the university will contribute primarily to research and education, and will play a leading role at the intellectual level to help the UAE take advantage of advanced technology in the present and the future. He said, “So far, the university has succeeded in attracting 34 of the best researchers who have joined its faculty, 58% of whom worked in the top 100 artificial intelligence institutions in the world. These experts focus on refining the capabilities of the next generation of talent in the UAE and around the world, with the aim of unleashing the ability of this generation to lead the sector and push it to new heights.”

The university currently hosts 133 students from 37 countries, which reflects the cultural and social diversity in the UAE. It should be noted here that the university will graduate its first class of students in December of this year.

One of the most important features of the university is its focus on innovation, as the university does not only seek to develop talent, but is an innovation center and a research institution specialized in artificial intelligence at the state level. If we look at successful business communities and companies around the world, we note that they are the fruit of large national investments in people, companies and research that form the basis of innovation and entrepreneurship. There is no doubt that universities enhance everything we have mentioned, so the establishment of a research university dealing with artificial intelligence was the best option.

Al Jaber said, during his speech, that the UAE is focusing on benefiting from the physical and digital assets of artificial intelligence in two main areas, namely the assets of industry and emerging sectors on the one hand, and the smart government on the other hand, and the first area includes many great opportunities to benefit from artificial intelligence technology, including resources Energy, logistics and transportation, tourism and hospitality, healthcare, and cybersecurity. In the energy sector for example, we are introducing advanced technology into all phases and aspects of the value chain, to enhance asset efficiency and optimize performance. If we take another example from the oil and gas sector, we see that the artificial intelligence-based “Thumama” platform of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), has achieved a commercial value of $1.1 billion since its launch in 2017, using modern technology, artificial intelligence and digitization techniques.

The digital control center “Panorama” at “ADNOC” is one of the largest predictive platforms in the world, as the world-leading center collects information and real-time data from the various companies of the “ADNOC Group”, and using smart analytical models, the center displays 250,000 real-time data points from all operational sites. , to provide complete data integration between offshore and onshore facilities. Since launching the Panorama Center in 2017, it has generated a commercial value of more than $1 billion.

ADNOC also launched AIQ as a joint venture with G42, to develop artificial intelligence applications, support value chain technologies, predictive maintenance, and use blockchain solutions in calculations for hydrocarbon resources.

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the way we work on a daily basis, by prioritizing productivity, enhancing predictability, and focusing on protecting the environment and people.

Al Jaber stressed that in line with the leadership’s vision that human cadres development is an absolute priority, the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence continues to encourage and support experiential learning by providing internship opportunities for various cadres studying inside and outside the UAE, where we provide trainees with valuable opportunities for learning and career development. Through practical application and skill development.

In response to a question about examples that embody the role played by the university in this change, Al Jaber said: “The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence has concluded several strategic partnership agreements for research and development in the field of artificial intelligence with a number of reputable institutions, such as the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority and the Institute for Technological Innovation. Weizmann Institute of Science, and other institutions.

It also recently concluded a cooperation agreement with the technology giant IBM to launch a new center of excellence dedicated to artificial intelligence research and development. The center brings together university students, faculty, and IBM researchers to work together on developing natural language processing tools, including Arabic, as well as AI applications that address challenges in climate action and healthcare.

He added that in the healthcare sector, the university cooperated with the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) to develop artificial intelligence algorithms capable of predicting a heart attack before it occurs. Students of the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence are also working to improve the mechanisms for diagnosing and treating cancer, and screening for autism spectrum disorder in children. Students also benefit from artificial intelligence in designing solutions to enhance driver safety levels and reduce violations committed in the transport sector. These efforts have been appreciated by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority.

Al Jaber stressed: “Our goal is to help companies and institutions in the public and private sectors to reorganize their priorities, and it will be necessary to clarify the importance of change and the benefits provided by artificial intelligence, such as progress in technology, automation and prediction of results, which will reflect positively on their performance.”

He pointed out that the UAE today occupies a leading global position in a number of important fields, for example, the percentage of graduates from faculties of science, technology, engineering and mathematics is 22% in the country, compared to 16% in the United States of America, and these young people have basic skills related to artificial intelligence, such as Computer science, programming knowledge, and statistical analysis, and can rapidly develop skills to become an AI practitioner. While UAE nationals currently make up 13% of the university’s students, the prospects for enhancing the level of national talent in the field of artificial intelligence at the university look very promising.

national plan

The Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, confirmed that thanks to the vision of our wise leadership, we have developed a national plan for the state to play a leading role in the field of artificial intelligence worldwide. AI is expected to contribute an estimated $16 trillion increase to the global economy. The UAE has given priority to artificial intelligence through the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, and the appointment of the world’s first Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence. The establishment of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, which encourages the dissemination of advanced technology applications, including artificial intelligence, in the industrial sector to enhance flexibility and raise the competitiveness of the national product, is the best evidence of the current landscape in the country.

He added: “As His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State said, on the occasion of the opening of the Mohammed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, (building capacity in the field of artificial intelligence embodies the pioneering spirit that characterizes the UAE… and by launching a university specialized in artificial intelligence). Today in Abu Dhabi we are taking an ambitious step towards harnessing the potential of technology to promote progress and pave the way for new innovations that will benefit the UAE and the world.”