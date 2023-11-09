The Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, confirmed that in line with the vision of the leadership in the UAE, the presidency of the conference is keen to address the humanitarian aspect of climate change and limit its repercussions on international stability to protect people everywhere and meet their needs. .

This came in his comment on the statement of the Executive Director of the World Food Program, Cindy McCain, in which she expressed her support for the “COP28” Declaration on Climate, Relief, Recovery and Peace, which will be launched on December 3, the day designated for this topic in the program of the Conference of the Parties.

This declaration aims to take measures to achieve positive and radical change in the areas most affected by the climate change crisis. The first global assessment of progress in implementing the goals of the Paris Agreement indicated that the world’s current efforts are not sufficient to maintain the possibility of achieving the goal of avoiding the rise in global temperature exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius, at a time when the climate repercussions have become tangible in various parts of the world, and their impact has increased. Negative impacts on areas most exposed to it.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said that the COP28 presidency is committed to putting the protection of people and improving lives and livelihoods at the core of its efforts, and will host a day dedicated to discussing the topics of relief, recovery and peace for the first time in the Conferences of the Parties, and launch a special declaration for these topics, which includes the necessary measures to strengthen the work related to them. Given the importance of these issues, and the necessity of giving them priority in climate action, because climate repercussions affect all people, but in varying proportions that differ from one society to another.

He called on governments, private sector companies, and regional and international organizations to support the declaration, and commit to increasing financing, strengthening capabilities, and building partnerships, stressing that “COP28” will represent a platform for all voices to be heard, and will be the most inclusive conference of the parties, to ensure everyone’s participation in climate action, and that no one is left behind. Behind the knees.

For her part, Cindy McCain said, “Most countries with turbulent and threatening situations are the most affected by climate change, which doubles their need for humanitarian aid, especially in light of their being affected by conflicts, insecurity, and poverty, and the result is more hunger, poverty, insecurity, and migration. Although most of these places are among the least affected by climate change, they are exposed to the most severe damage, and the world must come together to support the individuals most affected by the crisis.”

The COP28 Declaration on Relief, Recovery and Peace is increasingly supported by governments, international and regional organizations, international finance institutions, philanthropic bodies, and actors in the fields of climate, environment, development, humanitarian action and peace, as it aims to provide a collective commitment to strengthening climate action, investment and capacity. At the level of countries and communities affected by conflicts or protracted humanitarian crises, in addition to providing an accompanying package of financing, policies, programs and practices to activate commitment to the provisions of the Declaration.

The repercussions of severe weather events in vulnerable and conflict-affected environments affect three times the number of people annually compared to other countries. In addition, those who live in developing and vulnerable countries receive 1.25% of climate financing, compared to those who live in others.

Enhancing climate resilience

Building and strengthening climate resilience in countries and societies is important in providing relief aid itself, in the wake of climate-related disasters, to ensure responding to crises and emerging from them successfully, especially in light of the difficulty facing humanitarian work systems in providing humanitarian aid as a result of the increasing severity of crises, which requires directing more attention. Financing to communities and countries, in support of disaster preparedness and proactive action initiatives, in addition to strengthening local systems and supporting small-scale farmers, to ensure the protection of individuals most vulnerable to climate repercussions.