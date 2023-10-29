The Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, confirmed that in accordance with the vision of the leadership in the UAE, the Presidency of COP28 is intensifying its efforts and cooperating with all concerned to ensure the provision of climate financing in an accessible manner and at a reasonable cost to all, especially countries. developing countries, to lay the necessary foundations for building a future that supports climate and sustainable economic development.

This came during the “Third Ministerial Meeting on Climate and Development,” which was held within the “Preliminary Ministerial Meetings of the Conference of the Parties (COP28),” and was co-hosted by the United Kingdom, Vanuatu, and Malawi.

The first ministerial meeting on climate and development was held in 2021 in Glasgow, United Kingdom, during the “COP26” conference, with the aim of unifying efforts aimed at supporting countries exposed to the repercussions of climate change.

In his speech during the meeting, Al-Jaber called for more efforts to address the shortfall in “adaptation” financing and to prioritize measures that facilitate the access of climate financing to the countries most vulnerable to the repercussions of climate change. He said, “The safety of humans and planet Earth is at the core of the COP28 climate action system.” Which focuses on protecting individuals and improving lives and livelihoods.”

He stressed the need to listen to the voices and opinions of emerging and developing countries, to ensure a just transition to low-emission, climate-resilient economic growth that includes everyone, explaining the need to benefit from “COP28” to provide an effective and tangible response to the global outcome to evaluate progress in achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement, and to determine the courses of action required to address it. Financing gaps and shortcomings in the global climate finance architecture.

He pointed out that increasing financing for “adaptation” is an essential aspect of efforts to develop climate finance, and that providing financing in an accessible manner and at a reasonable cost is one of the four pillars of the COP28 presidency’s action plan, which also includes accelerating the achievement of an orderly, responsible, fair and logical transition in the energy sector, and protecting… People, nature, improving lives and livelihoods, and fully including everyone in the conference system. It is noteworthy that the COP28 presidency supports many initiatives and measures aimed at enhancing climate financing, including urgently fulfilling the annual financing commitments worth $100 billion that developed countries have pledged to assist developing countries for more than a decade, and replenishing the resources of the Green Climate Fund, with a focus on achieving balance. What is required is between the funding allocated to both the “mitigation” and “adaptation” topics, obtaining new pledges to finance “adaptation” with the aim of doubling it by 2025, replenishing the resources of the Adaptation Fund, which is the only multilateral fund dedicated to adaptation, and accelerating the activation and financing of the Loss and Damage Treatment Fund, which constitutes A critical element in the success of adaptation efforts.

During the first week of COP28, the UAE will host the Adaptation Fund’s “Shareholder Dialogue,” a conference to provide pledges to support climate action efforts in countries most vulnerable to the repercussions of climate change.