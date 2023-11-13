The Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, confirmed that in line with the directives of the leadership in the UAE, the presidency of the conference is working to enhance international cooperation, coordination with all parties, and ensure concerted global efforts to achieve climate-supportive economic development.

This came during his meeting in Brussels yesterday with the European Union Climate Commissioner and chief negotiator at COP28, and Wopke Hoekstra, where they issued a joint statement in which they stressed the need to intensify global efforts to reach the highest climate ambitions during the conference.

The statement identified a number of key elements necessary to achieve this goal, including accelerating the adoption of concrete and effective measures across the topics of “mitigation,” “adaptation,” “loss and damage,” and “climate financing,” and focusing on including everyone and leaving no one behind during “COP28.” ». The two sides also praised the positive outcome of the discussions that took place in Abu Dhabi this month, which reached an agreement on recommendations to activate the Loss and Damage Treatment Fund and its financing mechanisms, to be presented to COP28. They stressed that adopting these recommendations during the conference will contribute to providing the required capital and support to the most affected communities. From the repercussions of climate change.

Hoekstra explained in the statement that the European Commission is preparing to announce a major financial contribution to the fund made by the European Union and its member states during COP28. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber welcomed this commitment. He pointed out that activating the Loss and Damage Treatment Fund and its financing mechanisms will contribute to supporting billions of individuals and protecting their lives and livelihoods threatened by the repercussions of climate change. The two parties also stressed that the results of the first global census must represent a turning point in climate action, putting the international community back on the right track to achieve global goals.

The statement highlighted the necessity of issuing a clear message from “COP28” regarding achieving an orderly, responsible, fair and logical transition in the energy sector that leads to reducing emissions by 43% by 2030.

Hoekstra confirmed that the European Commission plans to announce a financial contribution to support the “COP28” pledge, which calls for work to triple the production capacity of renewable energy sources and double global energy efficiency by 2030, and will call on countries to make similar commitments during the World Climate Action Summit.

The two sides stressed the need for the world to make significant progress in adaptation measures to contribute to enhancing climate resilience and the ability to withstand the repercussions of climate change, and to achieve tangible and effective results in this field during COP28.

At its conclusion, the statement stressed that “COP28” provides a crucial opportunity, in light of the current global division, to join hands, unify efforts, and restore confidence in the multilateral work system, through the effective participation of all, with a focus on completing the required work and reaching positive results. During his stay in Brussels, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber held a meeting with the European Union Foreign Affairs Council. He also met with members of the European Commission and reviewed with them the latest developments in preparations for hosting COP28.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber welcomed the intensive and purposeful efforts made by the European Union in preparation for COP28, expressing his hope that these efforts will contribute to achieving tangible progress during the conference.

He pointed out the desire of some parties to include clauses related to traditional fuels and renewable energy in the texts proposed for negotiation, and stressed in this context that the gradual reduction in dependence on fossil fuels is natural, and must be done in a responsible, organized and fair manner that ensures the continued growth of the global economy and includes everyone and leaves no one behind. Behind the knees.

He expressed his optimism about the possibility of achieving a tangible achievement at COP28 by activating the Loss and Damage Treatment Fund, fulfilling previous pledges, providing an exceptional negotiating text, and a decisive response to the results of the global outcome, proving to the world the ability of its leaders to unite their efforts and accomplish the required work.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber indicated that “COP28” will focus on creating space and providing appropriate conditions for all parties to cooperate and find common ground, and stressed the need for everyone’s concerted efforts to achieve the progress that the world needs in climate action.

He stressed that the world needs to come together, overcome divisions, prove the feasibility of multilateral action, and be positive in climate discussions to restore hope, through the concerted efforts of everyone in climate action.

Sultan Al Jaber:

• We need to come together, transcend divisions, demonstrate the value of multilateral action and be positive in climate discussions.

Wopke Hoekstra:

• The European Union is determined to make a significant financial contribution to the Loss and Damage Response Fund during COP28 to support the achievement of ambitious results.