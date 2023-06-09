“The phasing out of fossil fuels is inevitable,” Al Jaber said at an event on the sidelines of the United Nations climate talks in Bonn. “How quickly this happens depends on how quickly carbon-neutral alternatives can be found, while ensuring energy security, accessibility and affordability.”

On the other hand, Al-Jaber pledged to listen to young activists demanding a role in the “28 Cup” hosted by Dubai this year.

“I am determined to make your participation a success,” he said in a speech to delegates from activist groups that have been calling for leaders to take tough action against global warming.

Al-Jaber called for a “just and balanced energy transition that leaves no one behind.”