Reuters said Al-Jaber stressed the need for concerted efforts to combat climate change.

The Emirati minister indicated that there is no intention at all to deviate from the goal of limiting global warming at 1.5 degrees, describing the matter as a major priority that will be present in all efforts.

The COP28 conference will take place in Dubai from November 30 to December 12 of this year, and the event will be the first assessment of the progress made since the 2015 Paris climate signing agreement to combat global warming.

When talking about the agenda of the conference, Al-Jaber stressed that it will focus on building consensus, stressing readiness to listen to all parties that want to engage in climate efforts in a positive way, as “there is a prominent challenge ahead of us.”

Al-Jaber stressed the importance of benefiting from and building on everyone’s capabilities, with the aim of strengthening and harnessing them to combat climate change, rather than focusing on divisions.

The Paris Agreement stipulated that countries commit to keeping the average global temperature rise at a level below two degrees Celsius, that is, higher than pre-industrial levels, in order to reach an average of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Scientists say that if the temperature rise is not kept at this limit, climate change will herald more severe consequences.

Al-Jaber pointed out that achieving this goal, that is, reducing the increase in global temperature, requires correcting the current course in the world.

He stressed the need to adopt an approach that does not exclude anyone, including oil and gas companies, in order to be a party to the solution, rather than being seen as part of the problem.

Speaking about the need to allocate more resources to combat climate change, Al-Jaber pointed to the importance of reforming international financial institutions and entering into partnership with the private sector.