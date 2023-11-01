The Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, confirmed that in line with the vision of the leadership in the UAE, the presidency of the conference focuses on consolidating consensus to achieve unanimity, and accelerating progress in climate action and sustainable development simultaneously, in order to protect the planet Earth. And human prosperity everywhere, explaining that efforts must be intensified and the necessary pledges made for climate financing, the lack of which he described as one of the biggest obstacles hindering progress in confronting climate change.

This came during a speech at the conclusion of the preliminary ministerial meetings for “COP28”, which were attended by more than 70 ministers and 100 delegations, to discuss various aspects related to the conference negotiations, at a pivotal point a month before its launch, with the aim of building consensus and determining the expected course of action in “COP28”. Al Jaber called on participating ministers and delegations from all over the world to accelerate progress in negotiations during the conference, stressing that there is no room to delay the climate action currently required.

He praised the efforts of the participants in the preliminary ministerial meetings, their constructive discussions on the group of important issues raised, and their efforts to converge views in a number of crucial areas. He appreciated the efforts of the heads of the subsidiary bodies of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which aim to establish the initial and basic elements of responding to the global outcome to evaluate progress in achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement, which can be taken as a basis for negotiation.

Al Jaber focused on calling on all parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to continue communicating, building consensus, and stimulating action and achievement in preparation for COP28, stressing the need to intensify efforts to facilitate reaching decisions that provide the world with clear and practical indicators and guidelines. , on how to address the gaps revealed by the global inventory.

He renewed his call to intensify efforts and make the necessary pledges for climate financing, which he described as a lack of it as one of the biggest obstacles hindering progress in confronting climate change. He pointed out the need to create a new system that addresses the problem of inequality facing the countries of the Global South, calling on the parties to develop international financial institutions and focus on developing “practical market mechanisms” to reduce risks and attract private investment.

He also stressed the need for the parties to restore confidence in the access of climate finance to those entitled to it, by confirming the fulfillment of the $100 billion pledge, increasing contributions to the Green Climate Fund, pledges to the Adaptation Fund, and making early pledges to the Loss and Damage Treatment Fund.

He explained that progress in addressing losses and damages is in the interest of individuals most vulnerable to the repercussions of climate change in various parts of the world, stressing the necessity of activating the Loss and Damage Treatment Fund and its financing arrangements, and achieving an understanding on the three basic topics in this field, which are institutional arrangements, governance, and sources of financing. .

In his speech, Al Jaber set out a framework of his expectations from parties in additional critical areas, including accelerating an orderly, responsible, fair and rational transition in the energy sector, and strengthening work related to the global goal on adaptation.

He explained that the discussions went beyond examining the possibility of achieving the desired transition in the energy sector, to talking about the date of its completion, and the ways and speed of its implementation in a way that does not leave anyone behind, pointing out the need for each country to enjoy the freedom to determine its own path to achieve global goals.

He pointed out the desire of some parties to include provisions related to traditional fuels and renewable energy in the texts up for negotiation. He called on the parties to move forward with the talks on this point, noting the need to reach the next steps and necessary solutions collectively.

He reiterated the lack of a fair share of climate financing for “adaptation,” and that the negotiations regarding it are not on the right track, stressing the importance of determining a destination around which everyone unites, and a specific and clear goal for the issue of adaptation, such as the 1.5 degree Celsius goal for mitigation. He called on the parties to implement the recommendations of the preliminary ministerial meetings, by dividing this goal into axes that are easy to implement and follow up, and to provide concrete and effective solutions in this regard during COP28.

Al-Jaber stressed the importance of preparing for COP28 appropriately, and taking advantage of the time available before its launch, to make progress across all elements of climate action, to ensure successful results and outcomes that meet the world’s expectations and aspirations. He pointed out the need to accelerate the necessary procedures to advance negotiations, reach concrete decisions, and lay the foundations for the work required during the conference.

He told the participants in the preliminary meetings: “We can prove our seriousness after a few weeks, by coming ready to agree on an agenda on the first day, and we must draw the momentum for action, and join hands for the sake of humanity.” It is worth noting that the preliminary ministerial meetings for “COP28” are meetings of ministers and negotiators before the start of the conference at the end of next month, and this year witnessed a record attendance amounting to about double the usual number of participants in those meetings.

Sultan Al Jaber:

• We renew our call on concerned parties to confirm fulfillment of the $100 billion pledge, and to increase contributions to the Green Climate Fund.

King Charles participates in the Climate Action Summit



London – WAM / On Friday, December 1, 2023, King Charles III, King of the United Kingdom, participates in the opening ceremony of the Global Climate Action Summit held within the agenda of the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), in the UAE, in response to… At the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and at the request of the British government.

Buckingham Palace stated that King Charles III will deliver an opening speech during the summit being held in Dubai. During his visit to the UAE, King Charles III will hold meetings with regional leaders, ahead of the Conference of the Parties (COP28).

Charter for the Transition to Climate Neutrality

The Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, affirmed the keenness of the conference presidency to include everyone in climate action, activate the participation of the private sector, and combine the efforts of all parties to build a better future for humans.

This came on the occasion of the launch of the “Charter for the Transition to Climate Neutrality” to encourage private sector institutions to take effective measures to confront the repercussions of climate change, and to commit to enhancing transparency in implementing their pledges to achieve climate neutrality. He said that the Charter supports the ability of companies to take effective measures to achieve climate neutrality, and monitors their commitment to supervision and follow-up mechanisms. He called on all qualified private sector institutions to join this pledge and sign the charter as soon as possible.