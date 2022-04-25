At the beginning of the meeting, Al-Jaber conveyed “the greetings of the leadership, government and people of the Emirates to the brotherly Egypt, leadership, government and people.”

During his meeting with Madbouly, the UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology stressed that “the directives of the wise leadership in the UAE are to explore opportunities for cooperation and joint investment in vital areas, including traditional and renewable energy, advanced industries, infrastructure, tourism, agriculture, and other promising fields that contribute to achieving sustainable economic growth,” according to the Emirates News Agency, WAM.

Al-Jaber also met with a number of ministers and officials in the Egyptian government, where he held a meeting with Dr. Hala Al-Saeed, Minister of Planning and Economic Development, and discussed business progress and the latest developments of the joint strategic investment fund.

And he held another meeting with Dr. Mohamed Shaker, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, to discuss opportunities for cooperation in the field of energy and renewable energy, whether wind or solar energy, and to find opportunities for sustainable joint investments.