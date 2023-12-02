Home page politics

Al Jaber’s role as COP president is controversial. © Bernd Elmenthaler/Imago

Sultan Al Jaber, president of COP28, denies that the United Arab Emirates wanted to use the climate conference to negotiate oil and gas deals.

On Monday, the BBC and the Center for Climate Reporting reported that Al Jaber was preparing for fossil negotiations with at least 15 countries. The reporting referred to leaked documents. For example, they are intended to show preparations for talks with China about LNG deliveries from Mozambique, Canada and Australia. The leaked documents relate to preparatory meetings with ministers from various countries.

According to Al Jaber, these allegations are “false, not true, inaccurate, not accurate.” The reporting on this was an attempt to undermine his presidency of the COP. There had already been criticism of Al Jaber’s COP presidency in advance. He has held a number of high-level positions in government and business, including as chairman of state oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). Al Jaber sees himself as a mediator between the climate movement and the fossil fuel industry. We also discuss this controversy in today’s portrait of the COP President. rtr/kul