In his speech, Al-Jaber stressed that the UAE, in line with the leadership’s directives, will continue to provide full support to the agency to continue carrying out its mission, saying: “The UAE will remain IRENA’s closest partner and strongest supporter,” noting that the renewable energy sector offers great potential for growth and development, and that The role of Irina will become more important than ever in the coming crucial years.

He said, “Since its inception, IRENA has paved the way for the exceptional growth that the world has witnessed in the field of renewable energy, and has been at the forefront of this growth by directing supportive policies and encouraging the adoption of new technologies that have contributed to reducing costs.”

Continuous growth

He added, “Last year, the share of renewable energy was 81 percent of the total new production that was added in the world. The sector will continue to grow over the next five years at rates that exceed the total growth rate during the past twenty years. Wind and solar energy have become the least expensive.” Among the new energy sources, this proves its economic viability.

He explained that the world will need, over the next seven years, more than three times the current capacity to produce renewable energy, and that the world must move at a much faster pace than ever before, and that the Agency will have “a pivotal role in leading this accelerated global movement at the level of all sectors.” regions and communities.

Dr. Al-Jaber noted that IRENA will need to focus on both “adaptation” and “innovation” to keep pace with the scale and speed of change required, giving an example of the “Energy System Transformation Financing Acceleration Platform” that was launched on the sidelines of COP26. He pointed out that the UAE has pledged $400 million in initial financing to support this platform, which already contributes to directing financing to emerging economies.

He explained that the UAE has experienced the benefits of adopting renewable energy based on its pioneering experience in this field.

Emirati leadership

He said: “Seventeen years ago, under the guidance of the leadership, the UAE launched a plan to explore the potential of renewable energy, and its benefits quickly became clear as we established the largest and least expensive solar power plants in the world, to form a fundamental pillar in supporting our development path towards climate neutrality..and we invested 50% billion dollars in renewable energy around the world,” pointing out that these investments have proven that climate action goals can be supported simultaneously with economic growth, and that IRENA has been, throughout this process, a key supporter in directing efforts on the right path.

He expressed the UAE’s desire to strengthen partnership with IRENA and benefit from its experience during the COP28 Conference for the benefit of the world, as the country, in cooperation with IRENA, will focus on encouraging innovation and climate ambition, to achieve a realistic, practical and gradual transition in the global energy system. The country will also propose promising solutions based on science and reality, supported by policies, and supported by sectors, in order to harness all available capacities and capabilities to achieve comprehensive progress in climate action.

At the end of his speech, His Excellency extended an open invitation to the audience to work jointly and cooperate with the UAE with the aim of achieving a quantum leap in order to reach tangible progress, and to ensure that the COP28 Conference of the Parties achieves the targeted results.

It is worth noting that the sessions of the General Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) are held in the presence of a group of heads of state and government, ministers, and decision-makers in the field of energy from the member states of the International Renewable Energy Agency, and the countries that are on their way to joining the agency, in addition to multilateral organizations. and international partners, and private sector actors, with the aim of assessing long-term prospects, barriers, and assumed decisions and discussing the transition in the energy sector.