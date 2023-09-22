After the debut of Neymar’s club in the AFC Champions League in the match in which they would tie by one goal, they will have to return to the Saudi Champions Cup and this time they will do so against Al Jabalain. Today we will tell you all the necessary information prior to this match of the first classified in the Saudi championship.
Here is all the necessary information before the match:
In which stadium is Al Jabalain vs Al Hilal played?
City: Hail, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa’ed Stadium
Date: Monday, September 25, 2023
Schedule: 17:00 in Spain, 09:00 in Mexico, 12:00 in Argentina
How can you watch Al Jabalain vs Al Hilal on television in Spain?
brand.com
How can you watch Al Jabalain vs Al Hilal on television in Argentina?
DIRECTV, Claro Sports
How can you watch Al Jabalain vs Al Hilal on television in Mexico?
ESPN Mexico
How can you watch Al Jabalain vs Al Hilal on television in the United States?
FOX
More news about Saudi Arabia
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Jeddah club
|
1-0V
|
First Saudi Arabia
|
Al Faysali
|
2-0 D
|
First Saudi Arabia
|
Hajer FC
|
2-1V
|
First Saudi Arabia
|
Al Arabi SC
|
3-3
|
First Saudi Arabia
|
Al Qaisuma FC
|
1-2V
|
First Saudi Arabia
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Damac
|
1-1
|
Saudi League
|
Navbahor
|
1-1
|
AFC Champions League
|
Riyadh
|
6-1V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Ittihad
|
3-4V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Ettifaq
|
2-0V
|
Saudi League
For this match the local team, Al Jabalain, will be able to play with all their players and try to play a good match that will allow them to make a splash by overcoming Neymar JR’s team.
On the part of Al Hilal, they will also be able to count on all their strength for this match and try to continue the positive streak in the Saudi Champions Cup
Al Jabalain: Abu Laila, Puerto, Medeiros, Al Radhi, Al Muziek, Hamad, Hassani, Al Naja, Al Dubais, Mustafa, Rayhi and Gemovic
Al Hilal: Al Owais; Abdulhamid, Hassan Al-Tambakti, Al Shahrani; Ruben Neves, Al Faraj, Michael, Malcom, Neymar; Mitrovic
Al Jabalain 0-4 Al Hilal
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Jabalain #Hilal #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast